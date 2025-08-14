Liendo's Grounder Lifts Sea Dogs over Patriots in Walk-Off Fashion 3-2

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (19-22, 53-55) took advantage of a throwing error on a ground ball to walk-off the Somerset Patriots (24-18, 59-52) 3-2 in front of 5,622 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 19-22 in the second half, and currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

The score was tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth when Portland found a way to win. With two outs, Caden Rose was hit-by-a pitch which put the winning run on first base. Miguel Bleis was subbed in to pinch run for Rose after he stole second base. A batter later, Ahbram Liendo reached base on a throwing error which scored Bleis to give the Sea Dogs the 3-2 win.

Trailing Somerset 2-1, Portland tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Karson Simas drew a walk and then stole second base to start the frame. A batter later, Juan Chacon cracked an RBI double which brought home the tying run 2-2.

Somerset started the scoring in the top of the first. George Lombard Jr. doubled and then scored on an RBI single by Dylan Jasso. The next batter Coby Morales poked an RBI single to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead.

Portland responded in the bottom of the second. Ronald Rosario led off the inning with a single and then moved to second on a single by Drew Ehrhard. After Karson Simas drew a walk to load the bases, a wild pitch scored Rosario which trimmed the deficit to 2-1.

RHP Yovanny Cruz (1-3, 3.26 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.1 innings of shutout ball while allowing three walks, and tallied three strikeouts. RHP Will Brian (2-1, 2.45 ERA) was given the loss pitching 0.2 innings allowing one unearned run on a walk while adding two strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will continue the series tomorrow, August 15 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. LHP Dalton Rogers (2-4, 4.68 ERA) gets the start on the mound for Portland. Somerset will hand the ball to RHP Trent Sellers (2-4, 3.69 ERA).







