August 14, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS THWARTED BY PATRIOTS The Portland Sea Dogs (18-22, 52-55) fell to the Somerset Patriots (24-17, 59-51) 6-3 in front of 6,259 fans at Delta Dental Park. Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Allan Castro doubled and then scored on an RBI double by Ronald Rosario which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Somerset took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. George Lombard Jr. roped a double and then advanced to second on a single from Jace Avina. After Dylan Jasso was plunked to load the bases, a fielder's choice groundout scored Lombard Jr. from third which tied the game at 1-1. Coby Morales jacked an RBI single to give Somerset a 2-1 advantage. Duncan Pastore smacked a two-run double which increased the Patriots lead to 5-1. The Sea Dogs struck back in the bottom of the sixth. Max Ferguson drew a walk and later moved up to second on a disengagement violation. Rosario followed with an RBI single to make the score 5-2. Portland's offense notched another run in the bottom of the seventh. Tyler Miller and Karson Simas ripped consecutive singles to start the frame. After Ahbram Liendo was walked to load the bases, Ferguson hit a grounder to score Miller to trim the deficit to 5-3. The Patriots put the game to bed in the top of the ninth when Jasso singled home Lombard Jr. to increase the lead to 6-3.

ROSARIO'S ROCKIN AND ROLLIN Sea Dogs catcher/designated hitter Ronald Rosario is off to a hot start this week after going 0-20 in Harrisburg the week prior, Venezuelan native is hitting .500 (4-for-8) with a double and a home run, four RBI, and has posted two multi-hit games against Somerset this week. Rosario is hitting .225 against the Patriots this season while adding six RBI and has drawn five walks.

BREAKFAST BASEBALL Sea Dogs hitters seem to prefer to hit more during day games. Seven Sea Dogs are hitting above .250 in day games with the most impressive numbers coming from Marvin Alcantara. He is slashing .289 (11-for-38) with a double and six RBI in day games on the year. Outfielder Allan Castro also likes the sunshine hitting .286 (14-for-49) with a triple, a home run, and four RBI while walking five times.

EPPY IS FOUR WINS AWAY FROM TYING ALL-TIME MANAGERIAL WINS With Tuesday's win over Somerset, Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is just four wins shy of tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history. Eppy currently has 278 wins in his managerial career. Beyeler holds 282. The Sea Dogs skipper has already passed former managers Carlos Tosca (229) and Kevin Boles (195).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 14, 2012 - Brandon Workman tosses six scoreless innings on two hits in his Double-A debut, as Portland clobbers Altoona 13-2...Workman retired the first 12 batters faced and allowed back-to-back singles to start the fifth...The righty fanned six and did not issue a walk...Seven of nine starters had at least two hits.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz makes his second start of the season sporting an 0-0 record with a 6.00 ERA. His last start came on August 7 against Harrisburg, throwing 6.0 innings of four-run ball (all earned) while giving up four hits and struck out four batters.







