Baysox Bash SeaWolves

Published on August 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (20-21, 65-45 overall) could not quiet Chesapeake's (14-28, 45-64 overall) bats in a 15-6 loss on Thursday.

Jaden Hamm started for Erie and struggled. In the first inning, the Baysox loaded the bases with none out on Austin Overn's bunt single, a walk to Brandon Butterworth, and a hit by pitch to Creed Willems. Adam Retzbach hit a sacrifice fly to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Doug Hodo singled and Carter Young doubled. Anthony Servideo was hit by a pitch to load the bases with none out. Butterworth scored a run with a soft groundout. Willems hit a two-run single to make it 4-0.

Hamm lasted 1.2 innings and allowed four runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Tanner Kohlhepp allowed a solo homer to Tavian Josenberger, making it 5-0.

Blair Calvo was tagged with six runs while recording just one out in the fourth. Butterworth walked and Willems slugged a two-run homer, making it 7-0. After Aron Estrada walked, Adam Retzbach hit a two-run shot to make it 9-0. Two more walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. Richard Guasch hit Overn with a pitch, forcing home a run. Butterworth hit a sacrifice fly to make it 11-0.

Erie put up four runs in the fifth against Baysox starter Nestor German. Danny Serretti crushed a two-run homer, his first of the season. Later in the inning, Justice Bigbie belted a two-run double to make it 11-4.

Jake Holton's error brought home an unearned run for the Baysox in the sixth, making it 12-4. Richard Guasch gave Erie 2.2 otherwise-spotless innings of relief. Andrew Magno also turned in a scoreless inning for Erie.

SeaWolves outfielder Ben Malgeri pitched the bottom of the eighth inning and allowed three unearned runs with two outs on RBI singles from Willems, Retzbach, and Josenberger to make it 15-4.

Max Clark belted a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, his third in Double-A, to make it 15-6.

15 runs allowed is a new season-high against Erie pitching.

Erie and Chesapeake continue the series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. with Andrew Sears facing Levi Wells.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.