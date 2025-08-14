Yard Goats Drop Slug Fest

Published on August 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats offense scored six, but a decisive five-run fifth inning lifted the Harrisburg Senators to an 8-6 victory in front of 7,014 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, but the Senators followed it with four RBI singles and a double in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead. Hartford battled back when Cole Carrigg blasted a three-run home run to draw the Yard Goats within one, but were unable to overcome the deficit, losing by a final score of 8-6. Carrigg also threw out a runner trying to score at home plate for his 17th outfield assist.

The Senators opened the scoring in the third inning when Kevin Made hit an RBI groundout and Branden Boissiere hit a sacrifice fly off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, putting Harrisburg ahead 2-0.

The Yard Goats responded with a three-run fourth inning when Carrigg scored on a dropped third strike, Braylen Wimmer hit an RBI single, and Jose Cordova hit an RBI double off Senators' starter Jackson Kent, giving Hartford a 3-2 lead.

Harrisburg answered back with a five-run fifth inning on RBI singles from Made, Boissiere, Sam Brown, and Joe Naranjo, along with an RBI double from Carlos De La Cruz, putting the Senators ahead 7-3.

The Yard Goats scored three in the sixth when Carrigg launched a three-run home run, cutting the Senators' lead to 7-6.

The score remained 7-6 heading into the ninth inning, when De La Cruz hit a solo home run for the Senators, pushing their lead to 8-6.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators, on Friday at 7:10 pm. LHP Ben Shields gets the start for the Yard Goats. It's Princess and Pirates Night! The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Jackson Kent (1-0)

LP: Connor Staine (2-7)

Save: Daison Acosta (4)

Time: 2:26







