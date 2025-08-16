Perez Debuts as New Hampshire Drops Eighth Straight

Published on August 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-25, 45-65) were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-13, 74-35) at Morabito Stadium on Friday night, 4-2. New Hampshire loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and ninth innings but were only able to plate one run as its losing skid slid to eight.

Fisher Cats starter Fernando Perez (L, 0-1) made his Double-A debut and pitched into the bottom of the sixth inning before allowing back-to-back base hits to open the frame. Perez was charged with three runs on eight hits and did not walk a batter in five innings. The 21-year-old was replaced in the bottom of the sixth inning by reliever Hunter Gregory who finished the sixth, giving up one hit, one walk and striking out one.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Fernando Perez debuts with one strikeout, no walks in five innings pitched

INF Alex De Jesus doubles in a run, extends on-base streak to nine games

LHP Johan Simon picks up two punchouts in Double-A debut

Fisher Cats go 2-for-9 with RISP, strand seven

Making his Double-A debut, left-hander Johan Simon entered in the bottom of the seventh inning and allowed a triple, followed by a wild pitch to give Binghamton a 4-2 lead. Simon bounced back by dealing a scoreless bottom of the eighth and finished with one run on one hit with a pair of punchouts.

Binghamton starter Jonathan Santucci punched out a career-high 11 batters and allowed one unearned run on three hits in 5-1/3 innings pitched. Relievers Felipe De La Cruz (W, 2-1) and Joshua Cornielly (S, 4) handled the last 3-2/3 innings by allowing one unearned run on four hits and four strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies scored first in the bottom of the first inning when third baseman Jacob Reimer singled to cash in center fielder AJ Ewing and make it a 1-0 game.

After Santucci tossed four blank frames, New Hampshire got on the board in the top of the fourth inning on shortstop Alex De Jesus' double that plated first baseman Ryan McCarty, tying the game at 1-1.

Binghamton broke the tie in the bottom of the sixth inning by loading the bases with no outs. Left fielder D'Andre Smith drove in a pair with a single before New Hampshire picked up three straight outs to keep the Ponies' lead at 3-1.

The Rumble Ponies added one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 4-1 before New Hampshire loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the eighth. Binghamton's Cornielly induced a double-play that allowed center fielder Dasan Brown to score but failed to muster any offense after that, finalizing the score at 4-2.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies will play a doubleheader starting at 1:15 PM EDT on Saturday afternoon. Grant Rogers takes the hill for New Hampshire in game one against Binghamton's Brendan Girton (0-0, -.-- ERA). Righty Jack Wenninger (9-6, 2.79 ERA) gets the start for Binghamton in game two. New Hampshire's game two starter is to be determined.

Following the six-game series in Binghamton, the Fisher Cats begin their only series of 2025 against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, August 19. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.

Following the six-game series in Binghamton, the Fisher Cats begin their only series of 2025 against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, August 19. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.







