Rogers, Urbaez Take the Hill for Saturday Doubleheader

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-25, 45-65) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-13, 74-35) play a doubleheader starting at 1:15 PM EDT on Saturday. New Hampshire and Binghamton make up for Wednesday's wash-out with a Saturday twin bill.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire's comeback bid fell short on Friday night, 4-2. The Fisher Cats loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and ninth innings but were only able to muster across one run as New Hampshire's losing skid fell to eight games.

Alex De Jesus drove in a run with a double in the top of the fifth inning and went 2-for-4. De Jesus has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and is on a nine-game on-base streak.

Starter Fernando Perez (L, 0-1) made his Double-A debut and pitched into the bottom of the sixth inning. He finished with three earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout and no walks in five innings pitched.

Reliever Johan Simon also made his Double-A debut and surrendered one run on a triple, followed by a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Simon bounced back with a three-up, three-down bottom of the eighth with a pair of strikeouts.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Game One

New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (5-6, 3.39 ERA) gets the ball in game one of Saturday's doubleheader. The team-leader in quality starts is set for his first start against the Rumble Ponies this year and 15th overall. Rogers is coming off back-to-back quality starts to open the month of August with a pair of six-inning performances against Reading on August 5 and 10. Last week, Rogers surrendered four earned runs on 13 hits and struck out five while walking two over 12 innings pitched. Rogers has reached the six-inning mark in 10 of his 14 starts with nine of them going down as quality starts. The righty is in his first stint at Double-A since being called up to New Hampshire on May 20. In 14 starts at High-A across 2024 and 2024, Rogers owned a 4-2 record with a 2.44 earned run average, with 75 strikeouts to 24 walks in 77-1/3 innings pitched. Rogers spent three years at McNeese State before being selected by Toronto in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The two-time Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year and consensus All-American logged 192.2/3 innings for the Cowboys and maintained a career 2.99 earned run average.

Right-hander Brendan Girton (0-0, -.-- ERA) will make his Double-A debut for the Rumble Ponies since joining the team from High-A Brooklyn on August 11. Girton went 3-3 with a 2.59 earned run average across 21 appearances and 17 starts for the Cyclones to start the year. He fanned 91 batters and walked 38, while holding opponents to a .199 batting average in 76-1/3 innings pitched. A native of Shattuck, Oklahoma, Girton was drafted out of the University of Oklahoma in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB Draft and made his professional debut later that season. After spending three years at Texas Tech and one at Oklahoma, Girton started his professional career with Single-A St. Lucie on August 29, 2024. Girton logged just four innings in 2024 before breaking camp with High-A Brooklyn in 2025.

Game Two

Right-hander Geison Urbaez (1-1, 3.35 ERA) is set to make his third start and 23rd appearance for the Fisher Cats this year. Urbaez made two starts in May and has come out of the Fisher Cats' bullpen in each of his last 13 outings. He dealt three scoreless frames and allowed two hits with four strikeouts and two walks in Reading on May 18. Nearly two weeks later, Urbaez started game two of a doubleheader in Hartford and fired four scoreless innings in New Hampshire's 4-0 win. Through two starts, Urbaez has surrendered no runs on five hits with four walks and five punchouts over seven innings pitched. Urbaez spent the majority of the 2024 campaign with High-A Vancouver, making 15 appearances and six starts for the Canadians. His first six outings of the year were starts before the righty took on a relief role for the remainder of the season. Urbaez went 0-1 with a 3.09 earned run average across 23-1/3 innings pitched. Saturday will be Urbaez's first start since May 28.

Jack Wenninger (9-6, 2.79 ERA) takes the hill for Binghamton in game two. Wenninger is tied for fifth amongst Double-A hurlers with 118 strikeouts across 21 starts for the Rumble Ponies this season. The righty was Binghamton's Opening Day starter against the Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium on April 4. Wenninger fired five scoreless innings and allowed two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in the Ponies' 3-1 win. Wenninger saw action against New Hampshire again on April 23 in Binghamton when he tossed five blank frames with four hits and 10 punchouts. He faced New Hampshire again on July 20 in Manchester, where the Fisher Cats tagged Wenninger for two runs, one earned on three hits over 4-2/3 innings pitched. The Rumble Ponies have won each game that Wenninger has started against the Fisher Cats, as Saturday will be his fourth start against New Hampshire in 2025.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 16, 2019- The Fisher Cats topped Portland 4-2 to extend the team's winning streak to four games. After the Sea Dogs scored two runs in the first, New Hampshire scored its four runs in the bottom of the second inning, and neither team scored the rest of the night. Vinny Capra singled in the first run, and Brock Lundquist hit a three-run homer. Justin Dillon allowed just the two unearned runs in his six innings for the win, and Dany Jimenez pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Hampshire and Binghamton wrap up their series with a 1:05 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon.







