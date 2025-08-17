Valdez Drives in Two in Shutout Win at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - Esmerlyn Valdez drove in both runs of Altoona's 2-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at The Diamond. With the win, Altoona clinched a series victory over Richmond and hold a 2.5 game lead in the Southwest Division with 25 games to play in the Second Half.

Four Curve pitchers, Blake Townsend, Po-Yu Chen, Mike Walsh and Tyler Samaniego combined on a four-hit shutout of Richmond. Townsend retired eight straight hitters to begin his outing, covering 3.1 innings. Chen earned the victory with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, scattering five baserunners in his outing.

Walsh, making his second relief appearance with the Curve, hit the first batter he faced then proceeded to sit down six straight hitters to cover the seventh and eighth innings on the mound. Samaniego tossed a dominant ninth inning to earn the save, his first since June 7, 2024 at Richmond, tossing each of his 13 pitches for strikes.

Altoona took the lead four batters into the game as Mitch Jebb singled to start the game and moved up to second on Duce Gourson's walk. After a fly out by Nick Cimillo, Valdez drove in Jebb with a solid single to left.

The same combination, Jebb, Gourson and Valdez, plated the Curve's second run of the game in the fifth inning against reliever Evan Gates. Jebb walked to start the inning and then flew around the bases to third on Gourson's single to put men at the corners. Valdez drove in Jebb with another solid swing to the outfield to take a 2-0 lead.

Gourson picked up two hits in the victory and P.J. Hilson tripled to round out the day offensively for Altoona.

Altoona plays their final game at The Diamond with the Flying Squirrels on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. RHP Antwone Kelly takes the ball for Altoona with RHP Trystan Vrieling slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

