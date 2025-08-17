Cats and Ponies Split Saturday

Published on August 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-26, 46-66) split their doubleheader with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-14, 75-36) at Morabito Stadium on Saturday, with an 8-0 win in game one and a 6-1 loss in game two. The Fisher Cats belted four home runs on the day, including two round trippers from designated hitter Je'Von Ward in game one, and game one starter Grant Rogers completed his 11th quality start of the season.

In game one, New Hampshire's Rogers (W, 6-6) fired six scoreless frames and came up one strikeout shy of his Double-A best with six punchouts, no walks and six hits over six innings pitched. The 24-year-old completed six innings for the 12th time this season and 11th since joining Double-A New Hampshire on May 20. Reliever Yondrei Rojas pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning to finish off New Hampshire's 8-0 win.

Making his Double-A debut for the Rumble Ponies, Brendan Girton (L, 0-1) took the game one loss by allowing thee runs, one earned with nine strikeouts and one walk over five innings of work. Daniel Juarez surrendered five runs on five his across the final two frames.

Fiisher Cats righty Geison Urbaez (L, 1-2) got the start in game two and opened with two scoreless frames before allowing three unearned runs in the bottom of the third. He finished with three strikeouts and two walks over three innings before Pat Gallagher checked in for the bottom of the fourth. Gallagher went on to allow two runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in two innings of relief. Kai Peterson gave up one run and struck out a batter in one relief frame.

Binghamton's Jack Wenninger (W, 10-6) brought a no-hitter into the top of the sixth inning before allowing a lead-off homer to Fisher Cats center fielder Dasan Brown in game two. Wenninger finished with eight strikeouts and was tagged for one run on two hits in six innings. Brian Metoyer worked around a two-out walk in a scoreless top of the seventh frame.

Today's top takeaways:

RHP Grant Rogers fans six, tosses 11th quality start of the season

DH/OF Je'Von Ward crushes two homers in game one

INF Charles McAdoo homers for team-leading 14th time this year

OF Dasan Brown ends no-hit bid in game two with third HR of the season

The Fisher Cats put up a three-spot in the top of the first inning of game one before adding five more runs across the sixth and seventh frames. New Hampshire loaded the bases and collected all three runs on second baseman Eddinson Paulino's fielder's choice groundout and on a double-steal that brought in third baseman Charles McAdoo, the Cats an early 3-0 lead.

McAdoo led off the top of the sixth with his team-leading 14th homer of the season before designated hitter Je'Von Ward pulled a solo homer to put New Hampshire up, 5-0, in the sixth. Ward connected again in the top of the seventh inning with his second homer of the game, a three-run shot to finalize the scoring at 8-0.

Binghamton belted three homers across the last three frames with the first leaving first baseman Jacob Reimer's bat in the bottom of the third inning. After Reimer made it 2-0, the Rumble Ponies added one more run on a double from third baseman Nick Lorusso and led, 3-0 after three innings.

Rumble Ponies left fielder D'Andre Smith laced a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth before New Hampshire's Brown cut into Binghamton's deficit with his third homer of the year in the top of the sixth inning, making it 5-1. Binghamton shortstop William Lugo drilled a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to finalize the scoring at 6-1.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies wrap up their six-game series with a 1:05 PM EDT start time on Sunday afternoon. New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez (2-7, 5.62 ERA) makes his second start of the week against the Rumble Ponies, while Binghamton's starter is yet to be determined.

Following the six-game series in Binghamton, the Fisher Cats begin their only series of 2025 against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, August 19. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.

