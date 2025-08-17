Wallace's Grand Slam, Late Rally Lift Senators Past Yard Goats in 11-9 Thriller

Published on August 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators came out swinging and held on late, outlasting the Hartford Yard Goats 11-9 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. The win pushes Harrisburg back over .500 at 57-55.

The Senators wasted no time, loading the bases in the first inning before Cayden Wallace blasted a grand slam to left, his second grand slam this season, giving Harrisburg a quick 5-0 lead. Wallace wasn't done-he finished 4-for-5 with four RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base.

Hartford stormed back with a six-run fourth inning, powered by homers from Roc Riggio and Cole Carrigg, to tie the game 8-8. But Harrisburg immediately answered in the fifth, as Phillip Glasser's RBI single put the Senators back in front.

The Goats wouldn't go away, though, and Braylen Wimmer's sacrifice fly in the eighth tied the game once more at 9-9.

In the ninth, Wallace again ignited the Senators' rally with a single and stolen base. He came around to score on Maxwell Romero Jr.'s sacrifice fly, and an error on a ground ball by Glasser allowed an insurance run to score. Junior Santos then slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth, sealing his sixth win of the year.

Seaver King added three hits, an RBI, and a stolen base, while Glasser scored twice and drove in a run. Branden Boissiere chipped in with a two-RBI single as part of Harrisburg's 12-hit night.







