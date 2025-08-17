Baysox Offense Erupts in Saturday Night Win over Erie

Published on August 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Saturday night by a final score of 10-7.

Chesapeake (15-29, 46-65) scored six times in the first inning, starting with Max Wagner's RBI double. Carter Young drove in another with a single, Anthony Servideo doubled in two and Jose Perez sent one more home with a sacrifice fly.

Justice Bigbie answered for Erie (21-22, 66-46) with a solo home run in the bottom of the first.

In the second, Tavian Josenberger hit a ground-rule double off SeaWolves starter Kenny Serwa (L, 5-5), extending the lead to 7-1. He is now 4-for-11 in the series with a home run and three RBI.

Baysox starter Juaron Watts-Brown (W, 3-3) went 5.2 innings, the longest outing of his short tenure with Chesapeake, and allowed four runs while striking out seven. He picked up his first win with the Baysox.

Erie slowly chipped away at the lead, picking up two runs in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to make it 7-6.

In the bottom of the sixth, Wagner drove in Enrique Bradfield Jr. with an RBI double and Adam Retzbach plated another with a single. Retzbach has at least one hit and one RBI in each of his last eight games and has nine RBIs in the series. Wagner collected a game-high three hits on the night.

Carter Rustad (S, 1) turned in a perfect ninth inning to slam the door and seal the win.

The series concludes tomorrow afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Michael Forret (Double-A Debut) will take the mound for Chesapeake against Erie's Max Alba (0-0, 6.62). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

