Big Baysox First Dooms SeaWolves
Published on August 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (21-22, 66-46 overall) could not climb out of an early hole and lost, 10-7, to Chesapeake (15-29, 46-65 overall) on Saturday.
Kenny Serwa allowed six runs in the bottom of the first. Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit a leadoff double and scored on Max Wagner's double. Aron Estrada then reached on Danny Serretti's error. Adam Retzbach's RBI groundout made it 2-0. Doug Hodo's single and Tavian Josenberger's walk loaded the bases before Carter Young made it 3-0 with an RBI single. Anthony Servideo hit a two-run double to make it 5-0. Jose Perez hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.
Justice Bigbie drilled a solo homer in the second inning against Juaron Watts-Brown, making it 6-1.
The Baysox responded with a run in the second on Josenberger's RBI double, extending the lead to 7-1.
In the third inning, Kevin McGonigle belted a two-run homer to make it 7-3. It was McGonigle's fourth homer of the series.
Max Clark drove a solo homer in the fifth, cutting the Baysox lead to 7-4.
Watts-Brown (W, 3-3) departed after 5.2 innings. Ryan Long entered in the sixth and allowed a walk to Carlos Mendoza and a single to Seth Stephenson. Roberto Campos followed with a two-run double, making it 7-6.
Serwa, who had eased into the game, allowed a pair in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Wagner and an RBI single by Retzbach. Chesapeake led 9-6.
Serwa (L, 5-5) allowed a career-high 14 hits over six innings. He allowed nine runs, seven earned, while walking one batter and striking out one.
Blair Calvo's wild pitch in the seventh scored Bradfield Jr. to make it 10-6.
Campos had his third RBI of the game on an RBI groundout in the eighth inning, making it 10-7.
Erie and Chesapeake conclude the series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. with Max Alba facing Michael Forret.
Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
Eastern League Stories from August 16, 2025
- Goats Blast Four Homers in Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Gatewood and Hardman Go Yard as Patriots Outlast Sea Dogs in Win on Saturday - Somerset Patriots
- Big Baysox First Dooms SeaWolves - Erie SeaWolves
- Baysox Offense Erupts in Saturday Night Win over Erie - Chesapeake Baysox
- Wallace's Grand Slam, Late Rally Lift Senators Past Yard Goats in 11-9 Thriller - Harrisburg Senators
- Three Hits and Two Doubles from Felix Reyes Not Enough as Reading Falls to Akron - Reading Fightin Phils
- Sea Dogs Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short 8-5 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Valdez Drives in Two in Shutout Win at Richmond - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels Shut out by Curve Saturday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Cats and Ponies Split Saturday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Binghamton Splits Doubleheader with New Hampshire on Saturday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- August 16, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rogers, Urbaez Take the Hill for Saturday Doubleheader - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.