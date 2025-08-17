Big Baysox First Dooms SeaWolves

Published on August 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (21-22, 66-46 overall) could not climb out of an early hole and lost, 10-7, to Chesapeake (15-29, 46-65 overall) on Saturday.

Kenny Serwa allowed six runs in the bottom of the first. Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit a leadoff double and scored on Max Wagner's double. Aron Estrada then reached on Danny Serretti's error. Adam Retzbach's RBI groundout made it 2-0. Doug Hodo's single and Tavian Josenberger's walk loaded the bases before Carter Young made it 3-0 with an RBI single. Anthony Servideo hit a two-run double to make it 5-0. Jose Perez hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

Justice Bigbie drilled a solo homer in the second inning against Juaron Watts-Brown, making it 6-1.

The Baysox responded with a run in the second on Josenberger's RBI double, extending the lead to 7-1.

In the third inning, Kevin McGonigle belted a two-run homer to make it 7-3. It was McGonigle's fourth homer of the series.

Max Clark drove a solo homer in the fifth, cutting the Baysox lead to 7-4.

Watts-Brown (W, 3-3) departed after 5.2 innings. Ryan Long entered in the sixth and allowed a walk to Carlos Mendoza and a single to Seth Stephenson. Roberto Campos followed with a two-run double, making it 7-6.

Serwa, who had eased into the game, allowed a pair in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Wagner and an RBI single by Retzbach. Chesapeake led 9-6.

Serwa (L, 5-5) allowed a career-high 14 hits over six innings. He allowed nine runs, seven earned, while walking one batter and striking out one.

Blair Calvo's wild pitch in the seventh scored Bradfield Jr. to make it 10-6.

Campos had his third RBI of the game on an RBI groundout in the eighth inning, making it 10-7.

Erie and Chesapeake conclude the series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. with Max Alba facing Michael Forret.

