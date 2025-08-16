August 16, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS EXTINGUISH PATRIOTS 3-2 ON FIREWORKS FRIDAY The Portland Sea Dogs (20-22, 54-55) conquered the Somerset Patriots (24-19, 59-53) 3-2 in front of 6,868 fans, the 20th sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Max Ferguson drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base to start the inning. After a wild pitch moved Ferguson to third, Miguel Bleis hit an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the bottom of the second. Tyler Miller cracked a leadoff double and then advanced to third on a single from Juan Chacon. A batter later, Ferguson grounded into a double play that scored Miller to make the game 2-0. Portland put another run on the board in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of some small ball. Ahbram Liendo reached on an error and then moved to third on a throwing error when he stole second base. The next batter Ferguson laid down a perfect bunt to score Liendo from third to increase the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1.

LIGHTING FERGIE'S FIRE Sea Dogs utility Max Ferguson has been hot at the plate as of late. Since July 24 vs Richmond, Ferguson is slashing .288 (17-for-59) with four doubles, two home runs, 16 RBI, and seven stolen bases. Ferguson went 1-3 with a clutch RBI bunt in last night's game.

SAVE AND A BEAUTY Sea Dogs RHP Jack Anderson received his third save of the season last night tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball while surrendering four hits and tallying two strikeouts. Anderson currently paces the Sea Dogs pitching staff with the most punchouts (80 K's). The Sea Dogs have been a perfect 5-5 in save opportunities against the Patriots this season.

CUP OF COFFEY Sea Dogs RHP Isaac Coffey is back in Portland after he was placed on the 7-day injured list on 7/29 in Worcester with a left hip strain. Coffey has made two starts with Portland this season racking up nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings of work without surrendering a run.

EPPY IS TWO WINS AWAY FROM TYING ALL-TIME MANAGERIAL WINS With Friday's win over Somerset, Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is just two wins shy of tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history. Eppy currently has 280 wins in his managerial career. Beyeler holds 282. The Sea Dogs skipper has already passed former managers Carlos Tosca (229) and Kevin Boles (195).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 16, 2008 - T.J. Large fanned Marvin Lowrance with the bases-loaded and two outs, earning his first Double-A save and helping Portland in their 6-5 victory over Harrisburg on Saturday night. Large fell behind Lowrance 3-0 but got Lowrance swinging after pinch-hitter Garrett Guzman walked on four pitches.

ON THE MOUND RHP Isaac Coffey makes his third start of the season sporting an 0-0 record with a 0.00 ERA. Coffey last appeared for the Sea Dogs on May 29 vs Altoona when he tossed 3.0 innings of shutout ball while racking up five strikeouts. He has yet to give up a hit in Double-A this season.







