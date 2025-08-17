Goats Blast Four Homers in Loss

Hartford, CT - Roc Riggio and Cole Carrigg hit three-run homers, but the Hartford Yard Goats were defeated by the Harrisburg Senators 11-9 in front of 7,138 fans on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Eight of the nine runs driven in by Hartford came from home runs. Along with Riggio and Carrigg's home runs, Braylen Wimmer and Nic Kent also hit solo shots. Wimmer is now batting a stellar .318 in 24 games with Hartford. Jose Cordova has three multi-hit showings in his last four games.

Carlos De La Cruz got Harrisburg on the board when he drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning off Yard Goats starter Michael Prosecky. Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam two batters later, scoring Seaver King, Kevin Made, and De La Cruz to extend the Senators' lead to 5-0.

Nic Kent blasted a solo homer to left-center off Senators starter Alex Clemmey to give the Yard Goats their first run of the game in the second.

Braylen Wimmer hit a solo blast, bringing Hartford to a 5-2 deficit in the third.

The Senators got three runs back in the fourth off singles from King and Branden Boissiere, pushing Harrisburg to an 8-2 lead.

Hartford responded quickly with six big runs in the following half inning. Roc Riggio hit a three-run homer into the upper deck in right field, marking his first home run as a Yard Goat.

Later in the inning, Cole Carrigg hit another three-run homer for Hartford. Carrigg's long ball drove in Ronaiker Palmer and Dyan Jorge to tie the game up at 8-8.

Phillip Glasser put the Senators in the top 9-8 in the fifth with an RBI single, scoring Wallace.

Wimmer's sacrifice fly tied the game up at nine apiece in the eighth inning.

Maxwell Romero Jr. broke the tie in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly to score Wallace. Glasser extended Harrisburg'slead to 11-9 on a Yard Goats error.

The Yard Goats conclude their six-game series against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators, on Sunday at 1:10 pm. Kids Run the Bases postgame!! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Junior Santos (6-4)

LP: Welinton Herrera (3-4)

