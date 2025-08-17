Sea Dogs Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short 8-5

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (20-23, 54-56) conquered the Somerset Patriots (25-19, 60-53) 8-5 in front of 6,868 fans, the 21st sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 20-23 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson has 280 wins and is just two victories away from tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history.

Somerset started the scoring in the top of the first. George Lombard Jr. and Jace Avina led off the inning with consecutive singles. The next batter Brendan Jones ripped a two-run triple which gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead. Dylan Jasso hit an RBI single in the following at-bat to increase Somerset's lead to 3-0.

Portland responded in the bottom of the first. Max Ferguson drew a leadoff walk and then moved to third on a single from Allan Castro. The next batter Ronald Rosario hit a ground ball that scored Ferguson from third to make the game 3-1.

The Patriots scored two more runs in the top of the second. With two outs and the bases loaded, Duncan Pastore reached on an error that scored Hardman from third to make the score 4-1. In the following at-bat, Lombard Jr. drew a bases loaded walk which pushed the lead to 5-1.

Somerset made the score 6-1 in the top of the fifth on a solo home run by Jake Gatewood (2).

Portland struck back in the bottom of the fifth. Marvin Alcantara reached on an error and then moved to second on a single from Allan Castro. The next batter Ronald Rosario walked to load the bases. Then Miguel Bleis hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-2. Following a pitching change, Tyler Miller laced an RBI single which made the score 6-3.

The Sea Dogs put up another run in the bottom of the seventh. Castro roped a leadoff double and then scored on an RBI single from Bleis.

Portland tallied one more run in the bottom of the eighth. Ferguson singled to start the frame and then scored from first on an RBI by Alcantara to trim the deficit to 6-5.

Somerset put two insurance runs up in the top of the ninth on a two-run home run by Hardman (17) to take a commanding 8-5 lead.

RHP Michael Arias (1-0, 4.09 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 innings of shutout ball while allowing one hit and tallied two strikeouts. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 3.86 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 inning allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out two. RHP Indigo Diaz (S,6) received the save hurling 1.0 inning while giving up three hits.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will conclude the series tomorrow, August 17 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 1:00 PM. LHP Hayden Mullins (4-2, 2.28 ERA) gets the start on the mound for Portland. Somerset will hand the ball to RHP Ben Hess (0-1, 6.00 ERA).







