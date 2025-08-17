Mooney Hits 2 of 4 Akron Homers in 10-7 Win in Reading

Published on August 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks shortstop Alex Mooney had his first career two-homer game among four RubberDucks home runs - tying the club's season high - and first baseman Ralphy Velazquez homered in his second straight three-hit showing, as Akron overcame a 5-2 deficit for a 10-7 win and fourth straight comeback victory over the Reading Fightin Phils in the fifth game of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday night.

Turning Point

With Akron trailing, 5-2, in the top of the sixth inning, left fielder Joe Lampe led off against right-hander Eiberson Castellanos with a home run to right field. With one out, center fielder Jake Fox walked and stole second base, third baseman Tyresse Turner was hit by a pitch, and Mooney walked. Right-hander Tommy McCollum entered, and second baseman Christian Knapczyk hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4. First baseman Ralphy Velazquez walked, and catcher Jacob Cozart hit a go-ahead two-run single to center field for a 6-5 lead. Right fielder Alfonsin Rosario added a two-run double, and Lampe hit an RBI double to right field. After 12 batters, Akron had a seven-run inning and a 9-5 lead.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia held Reading scoreless until he allowed four straight two-out hits in the third, leading to two Reading runs. After a walk and a balk, another run scored to make it 3-1. Right-hander Jack Jasiak began the fourth inning, and he allowed a two-run homer in the fifth to center fielder Dylan Campbell for a 5-2 deficit, but he completed the sixth inning with the lead, striking out five in three innings. Right-hander Davis Sharpe yielded a run on two hits in the seventh. Right-hander Alaska Abney allowed a run on three hits over the final two innings for his second save.

Duck Tales

Velazquez hit his third home run in two games to break a scoreless tie against right-hander Jean Cabrera in the third inning. Mooney went deep off Cabrera in the fifth to make it 3-2. Mooney added a ninth-inning solo home run off right-hander John McMillon. It was Akron's second four-homer game this season, matching its April 18 game at Erie.

Notebook

Akron has won 10 of 12 games to move two games over .500 in the second half for the first time since being 7-5 through games on July 6...In his first four Double-A games, Velazquez is 9-for-17 with seven extra-base hits and six RBIs...Fox extended a season-long five-game hitting streak...Lampe has homered in back-to-back games...Saturday marked the first time in the series the team scoring first won the game. The winning team has come back and taken the lead in the sixth inning or later in all five games...Game Time: 3:03...Attendance: 7,288.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Reading at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (9-5, 3.60 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils right-hander Wil Crowe (3-2, 5.45 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







