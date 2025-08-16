Binghamton Splits Doubleheader with New Hampshire on Saturday

August 16, 2025

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-14, 75-36) split the doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-26, 46-66) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has claimed the series victory and leads 4-1.

Game One: Fisher Cats 8, Rumble Ponies 0 (Final/7)

Right-hander Brendan Girton (0-1) started for Binghamton in his Double-A debut. Girton recorded a career-high-tying nine strikeouts over five innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits and one walk.

New Hampshire scored three runs in the first inning, but only one was earned against Girton.

The Fisher Cats put up five runs over the final two frames against left-hander Daniel Juarez. Third baseman Charles McAdoo and designated hitter Je'Von Ward hit back-to-back home runs to open the sixth inning. In the seventh inning, Ward blasted a three-run shot.

Center fielder Nick Morabito went 2-for-3 and recorded his team-leading 26th multi-hit game.

Game Two: Rumble Ponies 6, Fisher Cats 1 (Final/7)

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (10-6) started for Binghamton and was dominant. Wenninger earned his 10th win of the season and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Wenninger allowed the first hit of his outing when center fielder Dasan Brown led off the sixth with a solo home run. Wenninger finished with eight strikeouts over a season-high-tying six innings and allowed just one run on two hits and one walk.

Wenninger ranks among Double-A pitchers with 10 wins (T-2nd), 126 strikeouts (T-2nd), 22 starts (T-2nd), 112.1 innings (T-4th), a 1.10 WHIP (7th), and a 2.72 ERA (9th).

Right-hander Brian Metoyer pitched a scoreless seventh inning and worked around a walk.

In the third inning, Binghamton scored three runs against right-hander Geison Urbaez (1-2). Morabito hit a sacrifice fly that made it 1-0. First baseman Jacob Reimer followed with a solo home run, which marked his sixth Double-A homer and second of the series. Later in the frame, third baseman Nick Lorusso hit an RBI double that made it 3-0.

In the fifth inning, left fielder D'Andre Smith blasted a two-run home run off right-hander Pat Gallagher that put the Ponies ahead 5-0. It marked Smith's seventh homer at the Double-A level.

In the sixth inning, shortstop William Lugo hit a solo home run off left-hander Kai Peterson, which extended Binghamton's lead to 6-1 and marked his sixth home run of the season and second of the series.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their six-game series against the Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton has won 16 out of 22 series this season and has only dropped one, while splitting four...Binghamton has now split eight doubleheaders and has swept three, while only being swept in one this season...Over his last four games, Reimer has collected nine hits, two home runs, and five runs batted in...Smith has recorded seven runs batted in over his last four games and recorded his 22nd multi-hit game and 10th multi-RBI game in the second game...Catcher Chris Suero went 1-for-4 in the second game and extended his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to 16 games...Morabito recorded two hits in the first game and walked in the second game, which extended his on-base streak to eight games.







