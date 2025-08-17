Three Hits and Two Doubles from Felix Reyes Not Enough as Reading Falls to Akron

(Reading, PA) - A seven-run sixth inning led the Akron RubberDucks (23-21; 66-46) to a 10-7 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (19-25; 44-67) on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win, Akron clinches this week's series over Reading as the RubberDucks lead four games to one.

The team's traded zeroes through the first two innings of the game before Akron struck first with a run in the top of the third when Ralphy Velazquez launched his third home run of the last two nights to make it 1-0. Reading wasted little time striking back through. Carson DeMartini reached on a one-out double and scored when Felix Reyes doubled the following at bat. Caleb Ricketts singled home Reyes and later scored on a balk from Akron starter Dylan DeLucia.

DeLucia lasted just three innings for the RubberDucks, allowing three runs on five hits, with two walks and one strikeout. Jean Cabrera lasted into the top of the fifth inning, but was lifted for Eiberson Castellano after allowing a solo home run to Alex Mooney (L, 4-2) who finished off the fifth inning maintaining the Reading lead. Cabrera allowed two runs on five hits over 4.1 innings, with three walks and a trio of strikeouts.

The Fightin Phils tacked on two more in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nick Dunn reached with a two-out double, then Dylan Campbell hit his sixth home run of the season to put Reading up 5-2. But, from there, it was all Akron.

In the top of the sixth, the RubberDucks put up seven runs off of Castellano and Tommy McCollum. Joe Lampe led off the inning with a solo home run, then with one out Jake Fox was walked, Tyrese Turner was hit by a pitch and Alex Mooney was walked to load the bases. Christian Knapczyk hit a sac fly to score Fox and make it 5-2. Velazquez followed with a walk and then Jacob Cozart singled. Alfonsin Rosario followed with a double and Joe Lampe also doubled to finish the winning giving Akron a 9-5 lead.

Jack Jasiak (W, 1-0) gave the RubberDucks three-solid innings of relief in the middle of the game, allowing two runs on three hits, with a walk and five strikeouts.

Reading got a run back in the bottom of the seventh as Reyes doubled and later came around to score on a sac fly from Nick Dunn to make it 9-6. In the top of the eighth inning, Akron didn't plate any runs, but Manager Al Pedrique, Bench Coach Mycal Jones and Phillies Director of Pitching Development - Programming Travis Hergert were all ejected from the game.

Akron tacked on another run in the top of the ninth as Mooney hit his second home run of the night to make it 10-6. In the bottom of the ninth, Felix Reyes singled and later scored on a base hit from Nick Dunn to make it 10-7. Alaska Abney (S, 2) fired the final two innings to finish off Akron's fourth victory of the week.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. against the Akron Rubber Ducks. RHP Wil Crowe is slated to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Trent Denholm for Akron. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

