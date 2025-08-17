Gatewood and Hardman Go Yard as Patriots Outlast Sea Dogs in Win on Saturday

Published on August 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Jake Gatewood of the Somerset Patriots round the bases

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs in game five of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine on Saturday by a score of 8-5.

In 26 games since the All-Star break, the Patriots have now played in 23 games decided by three runs or less and 12 games decided by one run.

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (4.0+ IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) made his sixth Double-A start and did not factor into a decision. Rodriguez-Cruz's eight strikeouts tied a Double-A season-high.

RHP Michael Arias (2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 2 K) earned his first win in Somerset in his ninth game as a Patriot.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R) earned his sixth save of the season in his seventh save opportunity.

Since 5/11 @AKR, Diaz has allowed 2 ER in 26 appearances, over which he has thrown 31.0 IP, allowing 15 H, 0 HR, 12 BB and recording 27 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.58 ERA, a 0.87 WHIP and a .143 AVG.

3B George Lombard Jr. (3-for-4, RBI, R, BB, K) reached base four times and pieced together his second three-hit game at the Double-A level. The performance marked Lombard's fourth total three-hit game this season and his 12th total multi-hit game at Double-A.

CF Brendan Jones (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B, BB, K) opened the scoring in the first inning, scoring two runs on his fifth triple of the season for Somerset. Jones' seven total triples this season rank second among Yankees minor leaguers.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, BB) crushed his team-leading 17th home run of the season in the ninth inning to give the Patriots an 8-5 lead.

Hardman's 17th home run broke a tie for the second-most in the Double-A Eastern League. Now with 51 career home runs as a Somerset Patriot, Hardman continues to extend his own Somerset Double-A franchise record. Now with 141 career RBI as a Patriot, Hardman is five RBI shy of tying Somerset's career franchise record (146, Elijah Dunham).

SS Jake Gatewood (1-for-4, RBI, 2 R, HR, BB, K) led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to give the Patriots a game-high 6-1 lead.

The homer marked Gatewood's second in Somerset (first since 4/18 @ALT) and seventh total in 2025. In 16 games for Somerset this season, Jake Gatewood has had 11/15 hits go for extra bases, slugging .554.

