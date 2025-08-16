Cordova Has Three Hits Including Homer in Goats' Loss

Hartford, CT - Jose Cordova had three hits, including a solo home run, but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 in 10 innings in front of 6,149 fans on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Cordova's solo shot gave the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning, but multiple two-out RBI knocks from Carlos De La Cruz put the Senators on top. Yard Goats starting pitcher Ben Shields was outstanding. The Southpaw struck out the side in the first inning and struck out eight batters in five scoreless frames. Shields has pitched to a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings since joining Hartford.

Cordova gave the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning when he hit an opposite-field homer off Senators reliever Luke Young. Cordova has had six hits in his last three games.

Harrisburg answered in the following inning on a De La Cruz RBI single off Yard Goats reliever Blake Adams to tie the game up at 1-1.

In the 10th inning, Seaver King scored Johnathon Thomas on a leadoff double to give the

Senators a 2-1 lead. De La Cruz hit a two-out RBI single, pushing Harrisburg's lead to 3-1.

Hartford's Cole Carrigg scored Dyan Jorge on a roped double to right centerfield, cutting into the lead to make the score 3-2, but the Yard Goats couldn't bring Carrigg home to end the game.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators, on Saturday at 6:10 pm.







