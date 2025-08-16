Velazquez Hits First Two Akron Homers in 8-3 Win in Reading

Published on August 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks first baseman Ralphy Velazquez homered twice - taking the Guardians organizational lead with 19 minor league homers this season - in a three-hit, four-RBI game, as Akron overcame a 3-0 deficit for an 8-3 win and third straight victory over the Reading Fightin Phils in the fourth game of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium Friday night.

Turning Point

Velazquez began Akron's scoring with a solo homer in the fourth inning, and two runs in the sixth tied it. In a 3-3 tie in the seventh, left fielder Jonah Advincula walked and advanced on third baseman Alex Mooney's sacrifice. Second baseman Christian Knapczyk hit an RBI single to center field, and two batters later, Velazquez pounded his second home run of the night - a two-run shot off the frame of the sign atop the Redner's Event Center - for a 6-3 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez allowed a first-inning, leadoff home run to shortstop Aidan Miller and yielded two more runs in the third on Miller's RBI double and an RBI single by first baseman Felix Reyes. Gómez lasted until one out in the fifth inning but began a stretch of four hitless innings by Akron pitchers. Right-hander Matt Jachec retired five straight batters to complete the sixth, and right-hander Magnus Ellerts pitched two hitless innings with two strikeouts. Right-hander Zane Morehouse worked around two hits for a scoreless ninth inning to end it.

Duck Tales

Held to one run through five innings by Reading right-hander Chuck King, the RubberDucks tied the game in the sixth inning. Shortstop Angel Genao hit a leadoff double, Velazquez walked, and after a strikeout and fielder's choice, right fielder Wuilfredo Antunez and center fielder Jake Fox hit consecutive RBI singles to tie it, 3-3. Akron added a run in the eighth inning, when Antunez doubled, stole third base and scored on a throwing error by catcher Caleb Ricketts. In the ninth, Velazquez drove a double to right-center field, scoring Knapczyk from first base to make it 8-3.

Notebook

Akron has won nine of 11 games to hold its first winning record of the second half since being 7-6 through games on July 8...In his first three Double-A games, Velazquez is 6-for-12 with five extra-base hits and five RBIs...Knapczyk is 5-for-15 in his first three Double-A games...Genao is 7-for-19 with hits in each of the first four games of the series...Fox extended a four-game hitting streak...In each of the first four games of the series, the team that scored first has lost, and the winning team has taken the lead in the seventh inning or later...Game Time: 2:49...Attendance: 7,533.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Reading at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (5-4, 3.05 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils right-hander Jean Cabrera (5-6, 3.73 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.