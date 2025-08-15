August 15, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

LIENDO'S GROUNDER LIFTS SEA DOGS OVER PATRIOTS IN WALK-OFF FASHION 3-2 The Portland Sea Dogs (19-22, 53-55) took advantage of a throwing error on a ground ball to walk-off the Somerset Patriots (24-18, 59-52) 3-2 in front of 5,622 fans at Delta Dental Park. The score was tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth when Portland found a way to win. With two outs, Caden Rose was hit-by-a pitch which put the winning run on first base. Miguel Bleis was subbed in to pinch run for Rose after he stole second base. A batter later, Ahbram Liendo reached base on a throwing error which scored Bleis to give the Sea Dogs the 3-2 win. Trailing Somerset 2-1, Portland tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Karson Simas drew a walk and then stole second base to start the frame. Somerset started the scoring in the top of the first. George Lombard Jr. doubled and then scored on an RBI single by Dylan Jasso. The next batter Coby Morales poked an RBI single to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead. A batter later, Juan Chacon cracked an RBI double which brought home the tying run 2-2. RHP Yovanny Cruz (1-3, 3.26 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.1 innings of shutout ball while allowing three walks, and tallied three strikeouts.

ROSARIO'S RAMPAGE Sea Dogs catcher/designated hitter Ronald Rosario is off to a hot start this week after going 0-20 in Harrisburg the week prior, Venezuelan native is hitting .417 (5-for-12) with a double and a home run, four RBI, and has posted two multi-hit games against Somerset this week. Rosario is hitting .227 against the Patriots this season while adding six RBI and has drawn five walks.

LOOK OUT FOR LIENDO Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo has been producing at a steady rate. Over his last nine games, Liendo is slashing .286 (8-for-28) with three RBI while walking seven times and swiping six bases. Liendo has also played in a team-high total of 95 games this season. Max Ferguson has played in the second highest amount of games (94).

HOLOGRAPHIC STUFF FROM HOLOBETZ Sea Dogs RHP John Holobetz made his second start at the Double-A level yesterday hurling 6.2 innings of two-run ball while tallying four strikeouts with a walk. The former Old Dominion Monarch now has a 4.26 ERA with eight strikeouts through 12.2 innings of work for the Sea Dogs.

EPPY IS THREE WINS AWAY FROM TYING ALL-TIME MANAGERIAL WINS With Thursday's win over Somerset, Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is just three wins shy of tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history. Eppy currently has 279 wins in his managerial career. Beyeler holds 282. The Sea Dogs skipper has already passed former managers Carlos Tosca (229) and Kevin Boles (195).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 15, 2018 - Dedgar Jimenez worked five hitless innings as Portland beat Trenton 6-5 at Hadlock Field...Deiner Lopez snapped a 5-5 tie in the eighth inning with a run-scoring fielder's choice.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his 11th start (14 appearance) of the season sporting a 2-4 record with a 4.68 ERA. His last start came on August 7 against Harrisburg, throwing 6.0 innings of four-run ball (all earned) while giving up four hits and struck out four batters.







