Miller Homers and Swipes 47th Bag in Friday Night Loss

Published on August 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - A home run and double from Aidan Miller weren't enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (19-24; 44-66) fell 8-3 to the Akron RubberDucks (22-21; 65-46) on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. With the loss, Reading drops its third-straight game and trails 3-1 in the series.

Aidan Miller led off for Reading in the bottom of the first with a home run, his 10th of the season. It was the second leadoff home run of the season for the Fightin Phils, with the other coming on May 4 against Harrisburg by Robert Moore.

Reading tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third. Miller doubled on a fly ball to center, scoring Leandro Pineda who was on second from being walked then stealing second. Felix Reyes followed with a single to left score Miller and put Reading up 3-0.

Ralphy Velazquez homered on a fly ball to right center field in the top of the fourth, marking the first run for the RubberDucks on the board. In the top of the sixth, they tacked on two more runs to tie the game at three.

The RubberDucks took the lead in the top of the seventh, as Velazquez hit a two-run home run, his second long ball of the night.

In the top of the eighth, the RubberDucks tacked on another run after a Caleb Ricketts throw went into left field to make it 7-3. Akron scored once more in the top of the ninth from Velazquez's RBI double to cap off an excellent night for him.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. against the Akron Rubber Ducks. RHP Jean Cabrera is slated to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Dylan DeLucia for Akron. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Saturday night showcases fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation and the 27th Annual Harley Night with a Harley Game Cap giveaway, thanks to Classic Harley-Davidson. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.







