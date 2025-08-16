Santucci Sets Career High in Strikeouts, Binghamton Defeats New Hampshire

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-13, 74-35) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 4-2, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has won each of the first three games in the series.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci was dominant in his start. Santucci recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts and did not allow an earned run over 5.1 innings on three hits and one walk. The lone run that scored against Santucci was unearned. He retired 12-straight batters at one point and recorded nine strikeouts over the first four innings.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, left fielder D'Andre Smith hit a go-ahead two-run single that put Binghamton ahead 3-1. Right fielder Nick Morabito led off the frame with a single and third baseman Jacob Reimer followed with a hit against right-hander Fernando Perez (0-1). New Hampshire went to the bullpen and brought in right-hander Hunter Gregory, who walked catcher Kevin Parada to load the bases. Smith followed with a two-run single and has recorded five runs batted in over the last two games.

Binghamton added another run in the seventh inning against right-hander Johan Simon. Center fielder A.J. Ewing hit a leadoff triple and scored on a wild pitch that made it 4-1.

Right-hander Joshua Cornielly recorded a six-out save, which marked his fourth save of the season. Cornielly allowed one unearned run in the eighth inning and stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, while recording three strikeouts in the outing. Cornielly has recorded four saves over his last five appearances.

Left-hander Felipe De La Cruz (2-1) pitched in relief of Santucci and earned the victory. De La Cruz came in with a runner on base and one out in the sixth and stranded the inherited runner. De La Cruz then tossed a perfect seventh frame.

The Rumble Ponies grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Ewing led off with a hit and stole second base. He eventually scored on third baseman Jacob Reimer's RBI hit.

New Hampshire (16-25, 45-65) tied the game in the fifth inning. First baseman Ryan McCarty singled and got to third base on an error. McCarty scored on shortstop Alex De Jesus' RBI double.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game home series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with a doubleheader on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Smith recorded his ninth multi-RBI game...Ewing went 3-for-5 with two runs, a triple, and a stolen base...Ewing has recorded six hits over his first three Double-A games and is riding a three-game hit streak...Reimer went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, which marked his seventh multi-hit game and third game with at least three hits...Reimer has recorded seven hits and four runs batted in over the last two games...Catcher Chris Suero went 1-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 15 games...Second baseman William Lugo went 1-for-3 and extended his hit streak to four games...Designated hitter Kevin Parada went 0-for-3 with a walk and extended his on-base streak to six games.

