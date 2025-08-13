Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against New Hampshire Postponed

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather, Wednesday's Binghamton Rumble Ponies game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) this Saturday with the first game beginning at 1:15 p.m. and the second game to follow approximately 40 minutes after.

Gates will open Saturday at 12:45 p.m., with the first 1,000 fans in attendance receiving a Southern Tier Spicy Meatballs Replica Jersey Giveaway.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Wednesday's games for any remaining Rumble Ponies regular season home game.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home regular season and playoff games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







