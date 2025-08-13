Susana Strikes out Nine in Senators 4-2 Win
August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators used timely hitting and strong relief work to top the Yard Goats 4-2 Wednesday night in Hartford.
Matt Suggs opened the scoring in the third, coming home on a throwing error. After Hartford tied it in the bottom half, Sam Brown put Harrisburg ahead for good with a solo homer in the seventh-his first with the Senators. The Sens added two more in the eighth on Delino DeShields' RBI double and a wild pitch.
Jarlin Susana struck out nine over five innings, allowing just one run, before Chance Huff (W, 2-2) and Samuel Vasquez held the lead. Junior Santos worked the final 1.1 innings for his ninth save. Brown and Suggs each had two hits, while the defense turned two double plays to stifle .Yard Goats rallies.
Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2025
- Ducks Rally for 6-4, 10-Inning Win in Reading - Akron RubberDucks
- Yard Goats Pitching Combines for 14 Strikeouts, Late Rally Falls Short against Harrisburg - Hartford Yard Goats
- Susana Strikes out Nine in Senators 4-2 Win - Harrisburg Senators
- McGarry's Career Night Spoiled in Extra Inning Defeat - Reading Fightin Phils
- Cimillo, Valdez Homer in 10-6 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- McGonigle's Clutch Late Blast Powers Erie Past Baysox - Erie SeaWolves
- Pastore Punishes Portland with Three-Hit Game in Win Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- Willems Homers Twice But Baysox Fall Late to Erie - Chesapeake Baysox
- Squirrels Storm Back for 10-6 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sea Dogs Thwarted by Patriots 6-3 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Wednesday Showers Bump Cats, Ponies to Saturday Doubleheader - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against New Hampshire Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford - Harrisburg Senators
- Urbaez Opens as Fisher Cats Eye Bounce-Back Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- August 13, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Curve Reveal Full 2026 Schedule - Altoona Curve
- Fright Nights at the Field: Screaming Line Drive Invades Manchester's Delta Dental Stadium for Five Nights this October - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Debuting Ducks Hit, But Reading Rallies for 11-9 Win - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.