Susana Strikes out Nine in Senators 4-2 Win

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Senators used timely hitting and strong relief work to top the Yard Goats 4-2 Wednesday night in Hartford.

Matt Suggs opened the scoring in the third, coming home on a throwing error. After Hartford tied it in the bottom half, Sam Brown put Harrisburg ahead for good with a solo homer in the seventh-his first with the Senators. The Sens added two more in the eighth on Delino DeShields' RBI double and a wild pitch.

Jarlin Susana struck out nine over five innings, allowing just one run, before Chance Huff (W, 2-2) and Samuel Vasquez held the lead. Junior Santos worked the final 1.1 innings for his ninth save. Brown and Suggs each had two hits, while the defense turned two double plays to stifle .Yard Goats rallies.







