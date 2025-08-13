August 13, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

POWER HITTING PROPELS SEA DOGS OVER PATRIOTS 6-3 IN SERIES OPENER The Portland Sea Dogs (18-21, 52-54) took the series opener 6-3 over the Somerset Patriots (23-17, 58-51) in front of 6,868 fans, the 19th sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. With the game tied at 3-3 entering the bottom of the fifth, Portland used a solo home run courtesy of Ronald Rosario (7) which gave the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead. Portland added to their total in the bottom of the sixth with two more solo home runs by Ronaldo Hernández (1) and Karson Simas (2) to make the score 6-3. The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Allan Castro doubled and then scored on an RBI single from Rosario which gave Portland a 1-0 advantage. Somerset tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second. Tyler Hardman tripled and then scored via a balk. Portland answered in the bottom of the second. Hernández singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Karson Simas. The next batter Ahbram Liendo reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Then Max Ferguson hit an RBI single which gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. In the next at-bat, Marvin Alcantara hit an RBI sacrifice fly which made the score 3-1.

MAXIMUM DESTRUCTION Sea Dogs utility man Max Ferguson has caught fire as of late. In his last 15 games, Ferguson is slashing .313 (15-for-48) with three doubles, two home runs (one of them a grand slam), while adding 11 RBI and four stolen bases. The Former Tennessee Volunteer also took home Eastern League Player of the Week honor (7/28-8/3) after hitting .438 (7-for-16) that week. In additon, he is also riding a three-game hitting streak (8/9-present).

HOME RUN BARRAGE Three Sea Dogs cranked home runs in last night's win over Somerset. Catcher Ronald Rosario, designated hitter Ronaldo Hernández, and infielder Karson Simas. The home run parade marks the second time this season that the Sea Dogs have homered three times in a single game. The first time was back on 6/1 against Altoona when former Sea Dogs outfielder Zach Ehrhard launched two home runs along with catcher Mark Kolozsvary in a 7-5 loss.

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLDEN Sea Dogs RHP Caleb Bolden has been stoic on the bump as of late. Over his last five appearances (one start) Bolden posts a 2.84 ERA over 19.0 innings of work while tallying 16 strikeouts. The former TCU Horned Frog has registered five strikeouts in both of his last two appearances.

SORRY WE'RE SOLD OUT...AGAIN!! With last night's crowd of 6,868 fans at Delta Dental Park, the Portland Sea Dogs recorded their 19th sellout of the season. The record for sellouts in a single season was set in 1995 with 48 sellouts on the season.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 13, 2013 - Deven Marrero went 2-for-4 in his Double-A debut at Altoona in Portland's 5-2 win. Keith Couch earned his 9th win of the season, giving up one run over seven innings pitched.

ON THE MOUND RHP Caleb Bolden makes his sixth start of the season sporting a 2-3 record with a 6.47 ERA. His last start came on July 31 against Altoona, throwing 5.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) while giving up four hits, one walk, and struck out five batters.







Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2025

