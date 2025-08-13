Ducks Rally for 6-4, 10-Inning Win in Reading

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks first baseman Ralphy Velazquez hit a go-ahead RBI single for his first Double-A RBI, and left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez added a two-run single in a five-run 10th inning for a 6-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils, snapping their six-game winning streak in the second game of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday night.

Turning Point

In a 1-1 tie, Velazquez led off the 10th inning against left-hander Andrew Walling by grounding a single to right field, scoring center fielder Alfonsin Rosario from second base for Akron's first lead. After catcher Jacob Cozart walked, designated hitter Joe Lampe put down a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error by first baseman Zach Arnold, loading the bases. Antunez grounded a two-run single to center field, and throwing errors by center fielder Dylan Campbell and catcher Caleb Ricketts allowed a third run to score. Third baseman Kyle Dernedde 's sacrifice fly made it 6-1.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud worked into the fifth inning for the first time since being activated from the Injured List in late June and only allowed two hits, including a solo home run by Ricketts in the second inning. Hitless relief by left-hander Steven Pérez (1 2/3 innings) and right-handers Magnus Ellerts (one inning) and Alaska Abney (two innings) helped force extra innings. Right-hander Davis Sharpe allowed two walks, two singles, and a hit batter for three Reading runs in the 10th before finishing the victory.

Duck Tales

Reading right-hander Griff McGarry shut out Akron for six innings, striking out 12 batters, while retiring the final 15 hitters he faced. Right fielder Jake Fox hit an eighth-inning triple down the left-field line to snap a string of 20 in a row retired by the Fightin Phils, and he scored the tying run on a wild pitch by left-hander Tristan Garnett.

Notebook

Velazquez has a triple (Tuesday), double and single (Wednesday) for his first three Double-A hits...Akron improved to 2-4 in extra innings, earning its first such win since Game 2 of an April 26 home doubleheader with Richmond...Game Time: 2:51 (0:17 delay)...Attendance: 3,786.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Reading at 7 p.m. Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (6-3, 1.85 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils right-hander Estibenzon Jimenez (2-3, 5.58 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







