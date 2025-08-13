Cimillo, Valdez Homer in 10-6 Defeat

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Altoona jumped out to a 6-2 lead after three innings, however, the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored eight unanswered runs across the fourth to sixth innings and earned a 10-6 win over the Curve at The Diamond.

Altoona scored three first inning runs with four straight baserunners to start the game. Mitch Jebb doubled to leadoff the game and after Duce Gourson walked, Termarr Johnson bunted his way aboard and Jebb flew around the basepaths to score on the play. Nick Cimillo followed with a two-run homer to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

After Richmond scored twice off Dominic Perachi in the second, the Curve offense went back to work in the third and added to the lead. Johnson began the inning with a walk and advanced to third after Cimillo doubled to right. Esmerlyn Valdez slammed his second home run in a Curve uniform to take a 6-2 advantage.

Richmond drew even with four runs in the fourth against Perachi and then took the lead on an RBI double from Carter Howell in the fifth inning against Tyler Samaniego.

The Flying Squirrels added three runs in the sixth inning against right-hander Mike Walsh who was making his team debut. Curve pitchers combined for eight walks issued in the game and just six strikeouts. Valentin Linarez tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to finish off the game on the mound.

Termarr Johnson picked up two hits and a walk in the defeat. With his two extra-base hits in the game, Nick Cimillo holds a 1.082 OPS in his last 19 games, picking up 15 extra base hits and driving in 14 runs.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for Altoona with LHP John Michael Bertrand slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.