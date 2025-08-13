Curve Reveal Full 2026 Schedule

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce their entire 2026 schedule. Altoona will play road series with each of the five Southwest Division opponents and four Northeast Division opponents during the campaign.

The month of April features series with two division opponents, Richmond and Harrisburg, and one series with a Northeast Division opponent, Portland. Altoona's first road trip of the season is slated for April 7-12 at the Richmond Flying Squirrels as the first opponent at CarMax Park. The Curve will travel to Harrisburg for their second road trip of the season.

Following an early-May road trip to Chesapeake, Maryland to take on the Baysox, Altoona will play two weeks at PNG Field before embarking on a two-week road trip to Hartford and New Hampshire from the end of May into June. After a week-long home series with Chesapeake, the Curve will head out to Akron for a series with the RubberDucks in the final week of the First Half.

In the Second Half of the 2026 season, Altoona will begin with a week-long series at home against the Reading Fightin Phils before heading up to Portland, Maine for a week-long series from June 30-July 5.

While the Curve play on the road over July 4th, Peoples Natural Gas Field will proudly host a special event on July 3rd as part of the nationwide America250 celebration, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Additional information on the event will be revealed later.

The month of July also features a road trip to Reading, the first for the team since 2023, as part of a nine-game road trip that includes a trip to Akron coming out of the All-Star Break. As the schedule turns to August, the Curve make their first and only trip to Erie in the first week of the calendar month and spend a week in Binghamton, NY in late-August.

Altoona wraps up the schedule with three series in a row against division opponents. A week-long series at PNG Field against Erie is followed by a week-long trip to Harrisburg and the final week of the season comes at home against the Akron RubberDucks.

