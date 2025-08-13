Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (53-55 & 19-20) at Hartford Yard Goats (57-51 & 21-18)

Game #109 - 2nd Half Game #40

Wednesday, August 13, 7:10 p.m. - Dunkin' Park

RH Jarlin Susana vs RH McCade Brown

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game two of their six-game series this evening at Dunkin' Park in downtown Hartford. This is the only meeting between the teams this season. Hartford clinched the first half Northeast Division championship at FNB Field last June.

LAST GAME RECAP: Harrisburg broke a late tie with a clutch ninth-inning rally and beat the Hartford Yard Goats 5-3 Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. Branden Boissiere's solo homer in the fourth put the Senators on the board, and Carlos De La Cruz and Sam Brown added RBI in a three-run frame to give Harrisburg a 3-1 lead. Hartford answered with solo shots from Julio Carreras and Bryant Betancourt to tie it 3-3 heading into the ninth. With two outs and the bases loaded in the final inning, De La Cruz came through again, delivering a two-run single to put Harrisburg ahead for good. Kevin Made led the Senators with three hits, while Boissiere and Brown each had two. Daison Acosta earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out three and lowering his ERA to 1.09.

ABOUT THE YARD GOATS: Hartford has 28 active players and the roster includes two 1st rounders, 1B Charlie Condon (#1 prospect), OF Benny Montgomery (#29 prospect). The MLB.com Rockies top 30 prospects are: #2 OF Cole Carrigg, #7 OF Jared Thomas, #11 INF Roc Riggio, #12 LHP Sean Sullivan, #21 LHP Welinton Herrera, #26 LHP Michael Prosecky, #27 LHP Ben Shields. The Yard Goats play their games at Dunkin' Park in downtown Hartford. The Yard Goats first season was 2016 which was spent entirely on the road while Dunkin' Park was being finished.

ON THE DOCKET: The Senators begin a two-week road trip Tuesday night in Hartford. They'll play 13 games (six at Hartford and seven at Erie) before returning home to play the Altoona Curve at the end of the month. After these two weeks, the Senators have just one road trip remaining at Chesapeake in early September.

ALUMNI REPORT: James Wood went 2-for-5 with a 2b in the Nats 8-5 loss at Kansas City.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #3 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #5 LHP Alex Clemmey, #7 INF Seaver King ; #11 LHP Jake Bennett, and # 21 LHP Jackson Kent.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. The roster has 16 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, five acquired via trade, four players signed as free agents and three MiLB rule 5 picks. The Sens have had 63 different players this season. One player with the Sens this season are in the big leagues (OF Daylen Lile). There are just six players that have been on the active roster all-season for the Sens with several that have been to Rochester and back and one on the IL.

2026 HOME SCHEDULE: The home opener is Tue, 4/7 vs Akron. The opponents in order are Akron, Altoona, Erie, Akron, Somerset, Erie, Richmond, New Hampshire, Reading, Richmond, Chesapeake, and Altoona. Portland, Hartford and Binghamton all miss coming to FNB Field.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his third season with the Nationals organization. Rigo Beltran (pitching coach), Jeff Livesey (hitting coach), Oscar Salazar (development coach), Don Neidig (athletic trainer) and Ryan Grose (strength & conditioning) all return to Harrisburg this year. The only newcomer to the staff is Jordan Myers (performance analyst).

TODAY IN SENATORS BASEBALL HISTORY: 1998: The Senators score 11 runs in the sixth inning and that is all they need in an 11-2 victory at Trenton. Ten of the 11 runs come after a two-out passed ball on what would have been an inning-ending strikeout.







Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2025

