Squirrels Storm Back for 10-6 Win over Curve

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - After trailing by four runs early, the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored eight straight over the middle frames to beat the Altoona Curve, 10-6, on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The win moved the Flying Squirrels (42-65-1, 21-19) back to 1.5 games behind first-place Altoona (53-56, 23-18) in the Eastern League Southwest Division's second-half standings.

Trailing, 6-2, in the bottom of the fourth, Sabin Ceballos drove a two-run single, his third and fourth RBIs of the game, to cut the deficit to two. Three batters later, Diego Velasquez hit a two-out, two-run homer to tie the game, 6-6.

In the bottom of the fifth, Carter Howell drove a double to score Scott Bandura to give Richmond a 7-6 lead against Altoona reliever Tyler Samaniego (Loss, 0-1).

Victor Bericoto hit an RBI single and Bandura drove a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to open a 10-6 Richmond lead.

Ian Villers (Win, 1-1) took over in the fourth and threw two scoreless innings for his first Double-A win.

RJ Dabovich entered in the sixth for his first Richmond appearance since 2022. After a strikeout and a groundout against the first two batters he faced, the walked the next three batters. Evan Gates entered to record the final out of the inning and finished his night with four strikeouts over two innings.

Tyler Vogel struck out two over the final 1.1 innings to finish the game. Four Richmond relievers combined to throw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and two hits allowed.

Altoona took a 3-0 lead in the first inning against Shane Rademacher. Mitch Jebb led off with a double and Duce Gourson followed with a walk. Termarr Johnson reached on a bunt single, but with home plate uncovered, Jebb hustled in to score the game's first run. Nick Cimillo followed with a two-run homer.

In the bottom of the second, Ceballos hit a two-run homer, his fourth of the year, to close the score to 3-2 against Altoona starter Dominic Perachi.

Esmerlyn Valdez hit a three-run homer to extend the Curve lead to 6-2 in the top of the third inning.

The four-run deficit was the largest faced by the Flying Squirrels in a win this season and the biggest since a comeback win after trailing by five runs at Altoona on August 4, 2024.

The series continues on Thursday night at The Diamond. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (5-8, 2.91) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Wilber Dotel (4-7, 4.59). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

The series continues on Thursday night at The Diamond. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (5-8, 2.91) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Wilber Dotel (4-7, 4.59). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.







