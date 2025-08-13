Pastore Punishes Portland with Three-Hit Game in Win Wednesday
August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs in game two of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine on Wednesday by a score of 6-3.
Somerset scored five of its six runs in the sixth inning. The Patriots improved to 8-6 against the Sea Dogs this season. Somerset leads the all-time series 46-39.
RHP Carlos Lagrange (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K) earned the win in his 10th start of the season with Somerset.
Lagrange matched a Double-A-high 6.0 IP for the third time this season and the first time since 7/2 @REA. Lagrange continues to lead all Yankee minor leaguers in K (138). Lagrange also ranks third in BA (.186), tied for third in W (9), and sixth in IP (96.2) and WHIP (1.17).
RHP Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) made his 34th appearance of the season and did not factor into the decision.
Austin's 34th appearance tied him for the Somerset team lead (I. Diaz, L. Pacheco, D. Watson). Austin improved his scoreless streak to 11 outings, since 7/4 vs. REA, over which he has thrown 12.0 IP, allowing 8 H, 5 BB and recording 12 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 1.80 WHIP and a .182 AVG.
RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) faced one over the minimum in the ninth inning to secure his fifth save of the season.
Diaz made his 34th appearance of the season, tied for the Somerset team lead (K. Austin, L. Pacheco, D. Watson). Since 5/11 @AKR, Diaz has allowed 2 ER in 25 appearances, over which he has thrown 30.0 IP, allowing 12 H, 0 HR, 12 BB and recording 27 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.60 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP and a .121 AVG.
2B Duncan Pastore (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B) paced the team with three hits and drove in a run on an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Pastore recorded his third career three-hit game and his second career multi-RBI game. His most recent three-hit game and first career multi-hit game occurred on 4/27/25 @ASH with High-A Hudson Valley.
RF Coby Morales (2-for-4, RBI, K) ripped an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Since being recalled to Somerset on 8/7, Morales is 6-for-19 (.316/.350/.368) with 3 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB and a .718 OPS. Morales extended his hit streak to four games, which began on 8/8 vs. BNG.
3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, R, RBI, K) pasted an RBI single in the ninth inning.
Jasso ranks seventh in the Eastern League with 56 RBI. Jasso is second among Yankee minor leaguers in H (106), sixth in TB (172), seventh in R (57), RBI (56) and AVG (.279), and eighth in OPS (.802).
SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, K) led the team in runs and recorded his 11th multi-hit game at Double-A.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots second baseman Duncan Pastore
Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2025
- Ducks Rally for 6-4, 10-Inning Win in Reading - Akron RubberDucks
- Yard Goats Pitching Combines for 14 Strikeouts, Late Rally Falls Short against Harrisburg - Hartford Yard Goats
- Susana Strikes out Nine in Senators 4-2 Win - Harrisburg Senators
- McGarry's Career Night Spoiled in Extra Inning Defeat - Reading Fightin Phils
- Cimillo, Valdez Homer in 10-6 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- McGonigle's Clutch Late Blast Powers Erie Past Baysox - Erie SeaWolves
- Pastore Punishes Portland with Three-Hit Game in Win Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- Willems Homers Twice But Baysox Fall Late to Erie - Chesapeake Baysox
- Squirrels Storm Back for 10-6 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sea Dogs Thwarted by Patriots 6-3 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Wednesday Showers Bump Cats, Ponies to Saturday Doubleheader - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against New Hampshire Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford - Harrisburg Senators
- Urbaez Opens as Fisher Cats Eye Bounce-Back Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- August 13, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Curve Reveal Full 2026 Schedule - Altoona Curve
- Fright Nights at the Field: Screaming Line Drive Invades Manchester's Delta Dental Stadium for Five Nights this October - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Debuting Ducks Hit, But Reading Rallies for 11-9 Win - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Pastore Punishes Portland with Three-Hit Game in Win Wednesday
- Hess Hurls, Martin Mashes in Patriots Loss to Portland Tuesday
- Somerset Patriots Release 2026 Schedule
- Rodriguez-Cruz Buzzes Seven Strikeouts in Series Finale Win over Binghamton Sunday
- Martin Crushes 10th Home Run in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Friday