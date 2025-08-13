Pastore Punishes Portland with Three-Hit Game in Win Wednesday

Somerset Patriots second baseman Duncan Pastore

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs in game two of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine on Wednesday by a score of 6-3.

Somerset scored five of its six runs in the sixth inning. The Patriots improved to 8-6 against the Sea Dogs this season. Somerset leads the all-time series 46-39.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K) earned the win in his 10th start of the season with Somerset.

Lagrange matched a Double-A-high 6.0 IP for the third time this season and the first time since 7/2 @REA. Lagrange continues to lead all Yankee minor leaguers in K (138). Lagrange also ranks third in BA (.186), tied for third in W (9), and sixth in IP (96.2) and WHIP (1.17).

RHP Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) made his 34th appearance of the season and did not factor into the decision.

Austin's 34th appearance tied him for the Somerset team lead (I. Diaz, L. Pacheco, D. Watson). Austin improved his scoreless streak to 11 outings, since 7/4 vs. REA, over which he has thrown 12.0 IP, allowing 8 H, 5 BB and recording 12 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 1.80 WHIP and a .182 AVG.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) faced one over the minimum in the ninth inning to secure his fifth save of the season.

Diaz made his 34th appearance of the season, tied for the Somerset team lead (K. Austin, L. Pacheco, D. Watson). Since 5/11 @AKR, Diaz has allowed 2 ER in 25 appearances, over which he has thrown 30.0 IP, allowing 12 H, 0 HR, 12 BB and recording 27 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.60 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP and a .121 AVG.

2B Duncan Pastore (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B) paced the team with three hits and drove in a run on an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Pastore recorded his third career three-hit game and his second career multi-RBI game. His most recent three-hit game and first career multi-hit game occurred on 4/27/25 @ASH with High-A Hudson Valley.

RF Coby Morales (2-for-4, RBI, K) ripped an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Since being recalled to Somerset on 8/7, Morales is 6-for-19 (.316/.350/.368) with 3 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB and a .718 OPS. Morales extended his hit streak to four games, which began on 8/8 vs. BNG.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, R, RBI, K) pasted an RBI single in the ninth inning.

Jasso ranks seventh in the Eastern League with 56 RBI. Jasso is second among Yankee minor leaguers in H (106), sixth in TB (172), seventh in R (57), RBI (56) and AVG (.279), and eighth in OPS (.802).

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, K) led the team in runs and recorded his 11th multi-hit game at Double-A.

