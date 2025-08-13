Wednesday Showers Bump Cats, Ponies to Saturday Doubleheader

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Pregame showers held the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-23, 45-63) and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-13, 72-35) off Mirabito Stadium's field on Wednesday night, as the two teams were postponed. Wednesday's game will be made up with a Saturday doubleheader, set to begin at 1:15 PM EDT on August 16.

Last night, New Hampshire began their two-week road trip with a 5-3 loss to the Rumble Ponies. Despite a 3-0 deficit after one inning, the Cats knifed their way back into Tuesday's game when they placed the go-ahead run at first in the eighth and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but failed to convert on both chances.

Fisher Cats third baseman Charles McAdoo knocked his team-leading 13th home run in the Tuesday loss, his third of the month of August. Shortstop Cade Doughty recorded two hits for his 21st multi-hit game of the seasob, a team-high. Relievers Pat Gallagher, Chay Yeager and Justin Kelly held the Ponies hitless in the final three innings to keep the door open.

New Hampshire and Binghamton continue their six-game series at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 PM EDT. Following Wednesday's postponements, neither team has confirmed their starting pitcher for Thursday night's game.

The Fisher Cats keep the busses on the road and roll to Akron and take on the RubberDucks for the first and only time in 2025 with a six-game series at Canal Park, beginning Tuesday, August 19. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium for one of two remaining homestands in 2025 with another interleague series, as the Fisher Cats host the Erie SeaWolves for six games in Manchester. 80s Night is August 28, Hockey Night is August 29 and the final Space Potatoes game of 2025 is set for Saturday, August 30.

