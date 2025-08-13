McGarry's Career Night Spoiled in Extra Inning Defeat

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - A six-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday night as The Reading Fightin Phils (19-22; 44-64) fell to the Akron RubberDucks (20-21; 63-46) 6-4 in the second game of the series.

The Fightin Phils struck first in the bottom of the second with a lead-off solo home run from Caleb Ricketts, his second night in a row with a home run, giving Reading the early 1-0 lead.

Griff McGarry controlled the mound tonight as he struck out a new season-high 12 batters, also marking the second-most in a game for him. He had previously set his season best of 11 during his last outing on August 1 against New Hampshire. McGarry ended the night after six innings of work, only allowing two hits and no runs. This was the most strikeouts in a game for Reading since Moises Chace on August 31 of last year when he delivered 13 strikeouts.

The game remained 1-0, with only two hits on the board for Akron, until the top of the eighth. The third hit of the night for Akron came from Jake Fox who tripled off Tristan Garnett. A wild pitch from Garnett allowed Fox to score, tying up the game in the process. Garnett was able to strike out the next batter to close out the inning and avoid any further scoring from the RubberDucks.

With Reading unable to add to their score, it remained tied and the game entered extra innings. Akron began with Alfonsin Rosario on second and Ralphy Velazquez delivered a lead-off RBI single off Andrew Walling (L, 2-4), scoring Rosario, and gave the RubberDucks their first lead of the night.

As the top of the tenth continued, Jacob Cozart walked and Velazquez went to second as Joe Lampe hit a sac bunt and loaded the bases after a fielding error by Zach Arnold. With bases loaded, Wuilfredo Antunez broke it open for Akron with a single to center field. Three runners scored as throwing errors by Dylan Campbell and Caleb Ricketts assisted in those runs.

The scoring did not stop for the RubberDucks as Kyle Dernedde hit a sac fly out to left field, scoring Antunez. The score quickly read 6-1, with Akron taking a dominant lead going into the bottom of the tenth.

Reading was not ready to give up as they began the inning with Dylan Campbell at second. Nick Dunn and Leandro Pineda walked, loading the bases. Carson DeMartini delivered an RBI single that scored Campbell. Felix Reyes was then hit by pitch and Dunn walked in another run. Caleb Ricketts continued the scoring with an RBI single that brought home Leandro Pineda. Unfortunately, the final push by the Fightin Phils was not quite enough as the game ended with the score of 6-4. Alaska Abney (W, 1-1) earned the win for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Akron Rubber Ducks. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez is slated to start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Rodney Boone for Akron.

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

