McGonigle's Clutch Late Blast Powers Erie Past Baysox

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (20-20, 65-44 overall) scored three runs in the ninth and erased a late deficit to beat Chesapeake (13-28, 44-64 overall) 8-6 on Wednesday.

Baysox starter Zach Fruit struggled with his command. He walked three batters in the first inning, including a leadoff walk to Max Clark. Clark scored on a wild pitch, making it 1-0. Later in the frame, Kevin McGonigle, who had singled, scored on Ben Malgeri's sacrifice fly.

Creed Willems slugged a solo homer in the bottom of the first against Garrett Burhenn, making it 2-1.

In the bottom of the second, Doug Hodo drove a two-run homer to give the Baysox a 3-2 lead.

Erie tied the game in the third against Fruit. McGonigle and Josue Briceño drew consecutive leadoff walks. McGonigle stole third and scored on John Peck's sacrifice fly to make it 3-3.

In the fourth, Seth Stephenson, Eliezer Alfonzo, and Clark drew three more walks against Fruit, who set a new career-high with eight walks. Gerald Ogando replaced him and allowed an RBI single to Briceño, giving Erie a 4-3 lead.

In the sixth, Willems slugged his second homer of the game. The solo shot tied the game at 4-4.

Burhenn could not get an out in the sixth inning. In his five frames, he was charged with four runs on seven hits. He struck out two batters and walked one. Burhenn allowed multiple home runs in an outing for the first time in his Double-A career.

In the top of the eighth, Peck hit a leadoff single against Daniel Lloyd. With two out and Peck on third, Lloyd threw a wild pitch, which scored Peck to give Erie a 5-4 lead.

Trevin Michael came in to pitch in the bottom of the eighth. He allowed a leadoff single to Brandon Butterworth. Adam Retzbach followed with an RBI double to tie the game. Later in the frame, pinch runner Tavian Josenberger was on third base with one out. Carter Young put down a squeeze bunt, scoring Josenberger to give Chesapeake a 6-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Clark drew his third walk of the game with one out against Lloyd. McGonigle smacked a go-ahead, two-run homer to make it 7-6. It was McGonigle's third homer in the last two days. With two out, Justice Bigbie drove a double and scored on Peck's RBI single to make it 8-6.

Michael (W, 1-0) worked a perfect ninth to finish off the win. Lloyd (6-4) took the loss.

Erie had been 0-30 when trailing after eight innings this season before this game.

Erie and Chesapeake continue the series at Prince George's Stadium on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. as Jaden Hamm faces Nestor German.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.