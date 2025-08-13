Willems Homers Twice But Baysox Fall Late to Erie

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Wednesday night by a final score of 8-6.

Erie (20-20, 65-44) scored twice in the first inning off Baysox starter Zach Fruit. Creed Willems answered for Chesapeake (13-28, 44-64) with his 11th home run of the year, a solo shot to cut the deficit in half.

In the third, Doug Hodo tucked a ball inside the left field foul pole for a two-run home run to give Chesapeake the lead. With his single in the eighth, Hodo has recorded multiple hits in two straight games.

John Peck tied the game in the third for Erie with a sacrifice fly. The SeaWolves took the lead in the fourth when Josue Briceño lined a single to left, scoring Seth Stephenson.

Chesapeake answered again in the sixth when Willems hit his second home run of the night. It was his second multi-home run game of the year and the third of his professional career.

Gerald Ogando and Micah Ashman combined for 3.2 scoreless innings and four punchouts out of the Chesapeake bullpen.

After Erie took the lead in the top of the eighth, Adam Retzbach drove in Brandon Butterworth with a double to center. Three hitters later, Carter Young laid down a successful squeeze bunt, which scored Tavian Josenberger and gave the Baysox a 6-5 lead.

However, Erie scored three times in the ninth, two on a Kevin McGonigle homer and the last on Peck's RBI single off Daniel Lloyd (L, 6-4).

Trevin Michael (W, 1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to clinch an 8-6 win for Erie.

The series continues tomorrow night at Prince George's Stadium. RHP Nestor German (3-6, 4.21) takes the ball for Chesapeake against Erie RHP Jaden Hamm (2-3, 4.57). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

