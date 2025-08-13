Fright Nights at the Field: Screaming Line Drive Invades Manchester's Delta Dental Stadium for Five Nights this October

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced that when the sun sets on upcoming weekends this October, Delta Dental Stadium will turn into into a heart-pounding, haunted attraction for fans in and around New Hampshire. Intended for a mature audience, Fright Nights at the Field: Screaming Line Drive invites horror fans and thrill-seekers to take on this five-weekend event in October, featuring a guided Haunted Stadium Tour of Delta Dental Stadium, as well as the Save the Ballpark Escape Room.

FRIGHT NIGHTS AT THE FIELD: SCREAMING LINE DRIVE

Delta Dental Stadium unhinges its gates, beginning Thursday, October 2, rain or shine, for mature audiences to creep their way through the ballpark and uncover the mysteries off the Merrimack River. Screaming Line Drive is set to run for five weekends in October, every Thursday through Sunday, and finishes with one final weekend opportunity, a five-night window from October 29 through November 2.

A FISHER CAT BITE COVERED UP INSIDE DELTA DENTAL STADIUM?

After an actual fisher cat was found within Delta Dental Stadium's darkest coridors, a bite to the team doctor led to a wildfire disease running rampant through the lockerrooms. Delta Dental Stadium's gates have long been locked, and are finally open for the public to uncover the mysteries of what could have led to the trace of this disease, at their own risk.

"There is absolutely no panic in the re-opening of Delta Dental Stadium's gates after this alleged 'outbreak,'", said Fisher Cats General Manager, Taylor Fisher. "Our team veterinarian has insisted this is just a harmless 'fisher cat nip' and absolutely nobody is in danger. What could go wrong?"

Once inside Delta Dental Stadium's gates, patrons check in on the stadium's main concourse and sign a waiver before entering the haunt queue for their assigned time slot. Screaming Line Drive guests will be guided through a horrifying tour of the ballpark that features frightning actors and booming soundscapes in the fog and haze of Delta Dental Stadium.

Along with around-the-clock haunts and thrills, patrons can enjoy a Food and Beverage Lounge on the main concourse, along with themed merchandise for sale and photo backdrops for all groups.

Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights run from 6 - 9 PM, while Fridays and Saturdays keep doors open until 10 PM. Tickets are on sale now. Wednesday nights are $18, while Thursdays/Sundays are $22 and Fridays/Saturdays are $25. Tickets are available for purchase at the door. Cash will be accepted for food and beverages purchases only; all ticketing sales will be credit card only. A discount of $1 off is offered to groups of 10 or more.

Pre-paid parking to the event is available for $10, while parking on the day of the event is also available. The escape rooms are also available for $25. All patrons are to enter the event through the stadium's main enterance.

Screaming Line Drive is for fans ages 12 and older. Parents/guardians are encouraged to use their best judgement for patrons ages 12 and up, and all minors between ages 12 to 15 must be supervised by a parent/guardian.

Presale for Screaming Line Drive are on sale now and can be found, along with more information, at milb.com/new-hampshire/ballpark/halloween. Presale tickets to just the haunted guided tour (excludes escape rooms, prepaid parking) will carry a 20% discount from now until 11:59 PM EDT on Friday, August 15. Patrons wanting to partake in the escape rooms must first purchase a ticket to the haunted guided tour. Tickets to this first-of-its-kind event are expected to be on high demand, so reserve your spot and be a part of this historic, horrific event at Delta Dental Stadium.







