Yard Goats Pitching Combines for 14 Strikeouts, Late Rally Falls Short against Harrisburg

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats had the winning run at the plate in the ninth inning but could not complete the comeback, falling short to the Harrisburg Senators 4-2 in front of 6,607 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford's pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts, but the Senators capitalized to secure the win.

The Harrisburg Senators opened the scoring in the third inning on a throwing error by catcher Bryant Betancourt, allowing Matt Suggs to score from third base off Yard Goats starter McCade Brown.

The Yard Goats responded in the bottom half, when Dyan Jorge made a heads up play scoring from second base on a sacrifice fly by Braylen Wimmer off Harrisburg starter Jarlin Susana, to tie the game at 1-1.

Yard Goats starting pitcher McCade Brown struck out six over 3.1 innings, allowing just three hits and one run. The right-hander retired 10 of 13 batters faced including the side in order in the first inning.

Harrisburg starter Jarlin Susana went five innings, striking out nine Yard Goats batters, and allowing one run.

Harrisburg regained the lead in the seventh inning on Sam Brown's solo home run to left field, making it 2-1. Delino Deshields Jr. doubled in the eighth for Harrisburg, scoring Matt Suggs from second base on the play. Deshields later scored on a wild pitch, giving Harrisburg a 4-1 lead.

The Yard Goats cut into the deficit in the same inning as Zach Kokoska led off the inning with a solo home run to right field, his 12th home run of the season, trimming the score to 4-2.

Yard Goats relief pitcher Sam Weatherly worked out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth to keep Hartford within striking distance, as the Yard Goats brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, before the Senators closed out the game, getting the 4-2 win.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday at 7:10 pm. RHP Connor Staine gets the start for the Yard Goats and LHP Jackson Kent will start for the Harrisburg Senators. It's Country Night at the 'ole ball game! The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Chance Huff (2-2)

LP: Bryce McGowan (2-1) S: Junior Santos (9)

Time: 2:34







