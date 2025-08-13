Sea Dogs Thwarted by Patriots 6-3

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (18-22, 52-55) fell to the Somerset Patriots (24-17, 59-51) 6-3 in front of 6,259 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 18-21 in the second half, and currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Allan Castro doubled and then scored on an RBI double by Ronald Rosario which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Somerset took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. George Lombard Jr. roped a double and then advanced to second on a single from Jace Avina. After Dylan Jasso was plunked to load the bases, a fielder's choice groundout scored Lombard Jr. from third which tied the game at 1-1. After Jackson Castillo walked to load the bases, Coby Morales jacked an RBI single to give Somerset a 2-1 advantage. The next batter Duncan Pastore smacked a two-run double which increased the Patriots lead to 5-1.

The Sea Dogs struck back in the bottom of the sixth. Max Ferguson drew a walk and later moved up to second on a disengagement violation. Rosario followed with an RBI single to make the score 5-2.

Portland's offense notched another run in the bottom of the seventh. Tyler Miller and Karson Simas ripped consecutive singles to start the frame. Then Ahbram Liendo was walked to load the bases. The next batter Ferguson hit a grounder to score Miller to trim the deficit to 5-3.

The Patriots put the game to bed in the top of the ninth. Lombard Jr. singled and then moved to second on a double from Avina. The next batter Jasso singled home Lombard Jr. to increase the lead to 6-3.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (5-3, 3.44 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 6.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while allowing four hits, one walk, and tallied four strikeouts. RHP Caleb Bolden (2-4, 6.08 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing two earned runs on three hits while allowing two walks and tallying a season-high eight strikeouts. RHP Indigo Diaz (S,5) tossed 1.0 inning while tallying two strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will continue the series tomorrow, August 14 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 12:05 PM. RHP John Holobetz (0-0, 6.00 ERA) gets the start on the mound for Portland. Somerset will hand the ball to LHP Brock Selvidge (2-4, 5.14 ERA).







Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.