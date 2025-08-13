Urbaez Opens as Fisher Cats Eye Bounce-Back Win

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-23, 47-62) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-13, 72-35) continue their six-game series with another 6:07 PM EDT first pitch at Morabito Stadium on Wednesday night.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats dropped their sixth game in a row, coming up two runs shy of the Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night, 5-3. Despite out-hitting Binghamton 10 to nine and holding the Ponies to 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, the Fisher Cats failed to overcome an early deficit in the series opener.

After the Rumble Ponies took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Charles McAdoo cracked his team-leading 13th homer of the year in the top of the third frame to make it 3-1. McAdoo went on to go 2-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Victor Arias, Je'Von Ward and Cade Doughty each recorded multi-hit games. Ward has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and has driven in nine runs in that span. Through 10 games in August, Ward is 11-for-37 with five extra base hits and a .568 slugging percentage. Doughty poked a pair of singles for his team-best 21st multi-hit performance of the year.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Right-hander Geison Urbaez (1-1, 3.35 ERA) is set to make his third start and 23rd appearance for the Fisher Cats this year. Urbaez made two starts in May and has come out of the Fisher Cats' bullpen in each of his last 13 outings. He dealt three scoreless frames and allowed two hits with four strikeouts and two walks in Reading on May 18. Nearly two weeks later, Urbaez started game two of a doubleheader in Hartford and fired four scoreless innings in New Hampshire's 4-0 win. Through two starts, Urbaez has surrendered no runs on five hits with four walks and five punchouts over seven innings pitched. Urbaez spent the majority of the 2024 campaign with High-A Vancouver, making 15 appearances and six starts for the Canadians. His first six outings of the year were starts before the righty took on a relief role for the remainder of the season. Urbaez went 0-1 with a 3.09 earned run average across 23-1/3 innings pitched. Wednesday will be Urbaez's first start since May 28.

RJ Gordon (3-0, 4.30 ERA) will make his second start against New Hampshire and fifth start for the Rumble Ponies. Gordon joined Binghamton on July 7 after posting a 5-2 record with a 3.06 earned run average in 15 appearances for High-A Brooklyn. Through five appearances and four starts with the Ponies, Gordon owns a 4.30 earned run average with 28 punchouts to six walks in 29-1/3 innings pitched. Gordan's lone relief appearance was at Delta Dental Stadium on July 19, when the righty allowed six runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts over 4-1/3 innings of work. New Hampshire's Devonte Brown knocked a solo homer off Gordon in the bottom of the third inning before the Fisher Cats tagged Gordon for five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Cade Doughty poked a two-RBI single and Gabriel Martinez drove in two runs with a triple as the Fisher Cats went on to defeat Binghamton, 11-6. Gordon was a 13th-round draft pick by the Mets in 2024, and the 23-year-old has climbed to Double-A Binghamton in his first season of professional baseball.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 13, 2005- The Fisher Cats rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth and beat Binghamton 8-7 in Manchester. Miguel Negron went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers, and Chip Cannon also went deep for the Fisher Cats. Five pitchers worked for New Hampshire, with reliever Steve Andrade pitching 2.1 scoreless for the win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Cats and Ponies meet for another 6:07 PM EDT first pitch at Morabito Stadium on Thursday night. Fisher Cats right-hander Alex Amalfi (5-7, 5.19 ERA) starts against Binghamton's Jonathan Santucci (3-0, 3.33 ERA) in the third game of the series.







