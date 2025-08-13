Debuting Ducks Hit, But Reading Rallies for 11-9 Win

August 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Three RubberDucks had hits in their Double-A debuts, and catcher Cameron Barstad homered and had four RBIs, but the Reading Fightin Phils rallied from a five-run deficit to win their sixth in a row in an 11-9 series opener over Akron at FirstEnergy Stadium Tuesday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 8-6, in the bottom of the seventh inning, right-hander Zane Morehouse hit the first two batters with pitches. On an RBI double by left fielder Felix Reyes, Akron left fielder Joe Lampe threw to shortstop Angel Genao, who threw to Barstad to cut down a possible second run - the tying run - at home plate. Catcher Caleb Ricketts then singled, and center fielder Dylan Campbell walked to load the bases. Right-hander Jack Jasiak made his Double-A debut, striking out designated hitter Nick Dunn, but first baseman Zach Arnold hit a two-out, three-run double for a 10-8 Reading lead.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Trent Denholm began with two scoreless innings and allowed the first Reading run in the third. He also allowed Ricketts' home run in the fourth to make it 6-2. With a 7-2 lead, he allowed two more hits, and right-hander Matt Jachec entered, allowing a Ricketts RBI single before a two-run homer by Campbell that cut Akron's lead to 7-6. Jachec finished the fifth and worked a scoreless sixth. Morehouse was charged four earned runs and recorded one out in the seventh. Jasiak allowed a run on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in his Double-A debut.

Duck Tales

Barstad's three-run homer and Genao's RBI triple in the second inning gave Akron a 4-0 lead. In the fourth inning, second baseman Christian Knapczyk, playing his first Double-A game, grounded a two-run triple down the first-base line to make it 6-1. First baseman Ralphy Velazquez tallied his first Double-A hit on a triple to the center-field wall before scoring on designated hitter Jacob Cozart 's sacrifice fly. Cozart got his first Double-A hit with a seventh-inning single.

Notebook

Barstad's four RBIs matched his career high, and his five-game hitting streak matches his season high...With three triples Tuesday - Genao, Knapczyk, and Velazquez - Akron is the only Eastern League team with multiple games of at least three triples (had a league-high four on April 13 against Altoona)...The 20 combined runs are the second-most in an Akron game this season (its 16-7 win over Richmond on April 27 was the only game with more)...Game Time: 3:23...Attendance: 5,965.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Reading at 7 p.m. Wednesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-3, 4.71 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils right-hander Griff McGarry (0-3, 3.92 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







