Sellers Strong, But Somerset Drops Another One-Run Game in Portland

Published on August 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs in game four of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine on Friday by a score of 3-2.

In 25 games since the All-Star break, the Patriots have now played in 22 games decided by three runs or less and 12 games decided by one run.

RHP Trent Sellers (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) set a new career-high with six innings pitched but was tagged with the loss in his 20th start of the season.

C Tomas Frick (2-for-4, K) was the only Patriot with multiple hits in the game.

The performance marked Frick's fourth multi-hit game at Double-A, all coming over his last six games. During this six-game stretch dating back to 8/2, Frick is 9-for-20 (.450 AVG).

DH Brendan Jones (1-for-3, RBI, BB) brought home the Patriots' first run of the game during the third inning and reached base twice, including a walk.

Since July 3, Jones leads the Eastern League with 25 BB, while ranking second with a .409 OBP, third with 23 RBI and fourth with 57 TB.







