Estrada, Retzbach Homer in 12 Inning Loss to Erie

Published on August 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in 12 innings on Friday night by a score of 7-5.

Erie (21-21, 66-45) jumped out to an early lead when Jake Holton hit a two-run homer to center field. These were the only two runs Chesapeake (14-29, 45-65) starter Levi Wells allowed through five innings of work, during which he struck out six hitters.

Adam Retzbach put the Baysox on the board with a solo home run in the second inning. This was his second blast in as many games and his 13th of the year.

In the third, Creed Willems drove in his eighth and ninth RBI over his last three games with a single to give the Baysox a 3-2 lead.

Carlos Mendoza tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run off Alex Pham. Pham tossed four innings and struck out three.

With the game tied 3-3 in the ninth, Danny Serretti drove in Ben Malgeri on an RBI single to right, giving Erie the lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, trailing by a run, Aron Estrada blasted his fourth home run of the year to right, sending the game to extra innings. This was his second home run in his last four games.

After a scoreless 10th, John Peck singled up the middle to give Erie the lead in the top of the 11th. Chesapeake responded by loading the bases in the bottom half, and Anthony Servideo drew a walk against Andrew Magno (W, 6-1) to tie the game.

In the 12th, Max Clark drove in a run off Micah Ashman (L, 0-1) as part of a two-run inning. Chesapeake loaded the bases with no outs but could not score as Yosber Sanchez (S, 4) induced a game-ending double play.

The Baysox stranded 14 men on base and went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues tomorrow at Prince George's Stadium. RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (2-3, 4.03) will start for the Baysox against Erie RHP Kenny Serwa (5-4, 3.09). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

The series continues tomorrow at Prince George's Stadium. RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (2-3, 4.03) will start for the Baysox against Erie RHP Kenny Serwa (5-4, 3.09). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.







