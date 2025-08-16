Senators Outlast Yard Goats in Extras, Win, 3-2

August 15, 2025

Harrisburg Senators







The Harrisburg Senators battled their way to a thrilling 10-inning win Friday night in Hartford, edging the Yard Goats 3-2 for their fifth straight win.

After being held scoreless through seven innings, the Senators finally broke through in the eighth when Carlos De La Cruz delivered a clutch RBI single to tie the game 1-1. Harrisburg threatened again in the ninth but couldn't push across the go-ahead run, sending the contest to extras.

In the 10th, Seaver King put Harrisburg ahead with a run-scoring double, and De La Cruz struck again with another RBI single, giving the Senators a 3-1 cushion. Hartford answered with a run in the bottom half, but Austin Amaral closed the door to earn the win.

Harrisburg's pitching staff was sharp throughout. Jake Bennett tossed four scoreless innings, while Amaral finished it off with two strong frames. Jack Sinclair, Luke Young, Dustin Saenz and Amaral combined to go six innings allowing just one run.

At the plate, Harrisburg collected nine hits, led by King (2-for-5, RBI double, run scored) and De La Cruz (2-for-5, two RBIs).







