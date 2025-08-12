Rumble Ponies Power Past Fisher Cats in Series Opener

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-13, 72-35) blasted three home runs and defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 5-3, in the series opener on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium.

New York Mets right-hander Tylor Megill made a rehab start for Binghamton. Megill recorded four strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless frames and allowed three hits and one walk. Megill threw 41 pitches and 27 strikes.

In the bottom of the first inning, right fielder A.J. Ewing hit a single on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Rafael Sánchez (2-7), which marked his first Double-A hit. Left fielder Chris Suero followed with a two-run home run down the left-field line, which put the Ponies ahead 2-0. It marked Suero's third Double-A home run. Later in the frame, first baseman Nick Lorusso hit an RBI double that made it 3-0.

Shortstop William Lugo led off the fourth inning with a solo home run that put Binghamton ahead 4-1. It marked Lugo's fifth home run of the season, and he went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, and reached base four times. It marked his 13th multi-hit game.

Center fielder Nick Morabito led off the fifth with an opposite-field home run that extended the Ponies' lead to 5-2. It marked Morabito's fifth home run at Double-A.

Right-hander Luis Moreno (8-1) came in out of the bullpen to relieve Megill and he recorded the final out of the second inning, while stranding two runners on. Moreno earned the win and allowed two runs over three innings with four strikeouts in relief.

New Hampshire (16-23, 45-63) scored against Moreno in the third inning. Third baseman Charles McAdoo hit a solo home run that cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1. In the fifth inning, designated hitter Je'Von Ward hit an RBI single off left-hander Felipe De La Cruz that cut Binghamton's lead to 4-2, and the run was charged to Moreno.

After the Rumble Ponies added a run, the Fisher Cats scored again in the seventh on center fielder Victor Arias' RBI fielder's choice that cut Binghamton's lead to 5-3.

Left-hander Daniel Juarez got the final out of the seventh inning. Right-hander Ben Simon recorded three strikeouts over a scoreless eighth inning. Right-hander Joshua Cornielly recorded his third save and recorded one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game home series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ewing went 1-for-4 with a single, a run, and two stolen bases in his Double-A debut...Ewing has recorded 60 stolen bases in 97 games across three levels, which ranks sixth in Minor League Baseball...Suero has recorded 12 runs batted in over his first 16 games at the Double-A level and he recorded his fourth multi-RBI game...Suero extended his on-base streak to 13 games...Morabito extended his hit streak to five games...Catcher Kevin Parada went 1-for-4 with a double in the fifth inning, which extended his hit streak to four games...Lorusso went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and recorded his 20th multi-hit game.







Eastern League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.