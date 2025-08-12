Tylor Megill Rehabs against Fisher Cats in Series Opener

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-22, 47-61) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-13, 71-35) open a six-game series at Morabito Stadium with a 6:07 PM EDT first pitch on Tuesday night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats evaded a no-hitter but dropped the series finale with Reading at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday, 2-1. New Hampshire's Charles McAdoo roped a double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Fisher Cats' first and only hit in the contest. It drove in pinch-runner Eddinson Paulino, who entered when Robert Brooks reached on an error, tying the game at 1-1.

Reading scored in the top of the first and 10th innings to win their fifth straight game. Starter Jean Cabrera pitched six no-hit innings and was pulled, having only thrown 59 pitches. R-Phils pitching held New Hampshire to one unearned run on one hit and three walks while striking out eight.

Fisher Cats starter Grant Rogers completed his 10th quality start of the year and ninth since joining New Hampshire on May 20. It was Rogers' second quality start of the week, and the righty finished the series with five runs allowed on 13 hits and five strikeouts across 12 innings pitched.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez (2-6, 5.43 ERA) will make his 21st appearance and 15th start of the season. The righty surrendered four runs on four hits over 2-2/3 innings pitched during his last outing on August 6 in an 8-1 loss to the R-Phils. Sánchez joined the Fisher Cats at the end of the 2024 season and made four starts, pitching to a 2.28 ERA over four starts. The Antilla, Cuba product was signed by Toronto in May of 2022 and made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League in June. He climbed to High-A Vancouver by the end of the 2023 season before receiving the promotion to Double-A New Hampshire in September of 2024. Tuesday night will be Sánchez's 70th professional start and 78th appearance, and he has posted a 16-20 record with a 4.13 earned run average across 350-2/3 innings pitched.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (MLB Rehab) is set to begin his rehab assignment against the Fisher Cats on Tuesday night. Megill landed on the Mets' 15-day injured list on June 17 before being transferred to the 60-day IL on July 8. The Long Beach, California native made 14 starts for New York this year before suffering a right elbow sprain. His last outing was on June 14 against Tampa Bay when Megill tossed 3-2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits. Megill went 5-5 with a 3.95 earned run average over 68-1/3 innings, with 89 strikeouts to 33 walks. The righty is coming off a career year where he posted career bests ERA (4.04) and strikeouts per nine innings pitched (10.3). Formerly an 8thr round draft pick out of the University of Arizona in 2018, Megill stands at 6-foot-7, 230 pounds. He climbed the Mets system from Single-A short-season Brooklyn to his Major League debut on June 23, 2021, against Atlanta. Since making his MLB debut, Megill has logged 24 appearances in the minor leagues, including nine starts for Triple-A Syracuse in 2024.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 12, 2023- The Fisher Cats pounded the Reading Fightin Phils 11-1 at Delta Dental Stadium. Abdiel Mendoza went five innings, allowing one run, to earn the win. Alan Roden homered in the first, Riley Tirotta went deep in the second inning, and Miguel Hiraldo homered in both the fifth and seventh innings. Hiraldo finished 3-for-5 with six RBIs.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies continue their series with another 6:07 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. Neither team has announced a starter for game two of the series.







