Hess Hurls, Martin Mashes in Patriots Loss to Portland Tuesday

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Ben Hess

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs in game one of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine on Tuesday by a score of 2-0.

Somerset pitching allowed three or more home runs in a game for the first time in the second half and the first time since 5/2 @RIC. The Patriots dropped to 7-6 against the Sea Dogs this season. Somerset leads the all-time series 45-39.

RHP Ben Hess (4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 6 K) made his second start of the season with Somerset and did not factor into the decision.

In two Double-A starts, Hess has thrown 9.0 IP over which he has allowed 8 H, 6 R, 3 BB and recorded 19 K. Hess ranks fourth among Yankee minor leaguers in K (104) and tied for seventh in GS (17).

RF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2 K) slammed a two-run blast to tie the game in the fourth inning.

Since Martin returned from the injured list on 8/2 vs. RIC, Martin is 6-for-25 (.240/.296/.520) with 3 R, 3 XBH (1 2B, 2 HR), 3 RBI, 2 BB and a .816 OPS in seven games.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB, K) smoked a triple and scored on a balk in the second inning.

In the month of August, Hardman leads the Patriots with 11 hits. This month, Hardman is 11-for-39 (.282/.333/.436) with 7 R, 3 XBH (1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR), 3 RBI, 3 BB and a .769 OPS in 11 games.

