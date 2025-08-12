Chris Antonetti to Headline 2026 Hot Stove Banquet

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti will headline the 2026 RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet presented by BFG Federal Credit Union on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Akron.

Antonetti has been a member of the Guardians front office staff for 27 years and has overseen the club's baseball operations for the last 15 years. During his tenure, Cleveland has won five American League Central Division titles and made seven playoff appearances. Antonetti guided the hiring of winningest manager in franchise history Terry Francona and 2024 AL Manager of the Year Stephen Vogt.

"We are excited to have Chris Antonetti in Akron to headline the 2026 Hot Stove Banquet." RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Cleveland has been one of the best teams in baseball over the past 15 years thanks to the amazing work of Antonetti and his staff to put a great team on the field. I know fans will be excited to hear his story of becoming one of the top executives in baseball."

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. for cocktails and the silent auction featuring autographed items from members of the 2025 RubberDucks and prizes from the local community.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., a full-plated meal and dessert will be served (vegetarian option available), followed by the program emceed by Ray Horner, host of the Ray Horner Morning Show on Akron's own 1590/93.5 WAKR.

The RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet presented by BFG Federal Credit Union is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased for $150 per person or $1000 for a table (eight people). Fans can purchase their tickets now by calling 330-253-5151 or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

2026 RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet presented by BFG Federal Credit Union Details

When: Friday, January 23 at 4:30 p.m. (Doors) and 6:30 p.m. (Dinner), with program Q&A to follow

Where: Hilton Garden Inn - Akron (1307 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44305)

Who: Chris Antonetti

Tickets: $150 per person; $1000 per table of eight

To Purchase: Call 330-253-5151 or Visit here

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks regular season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 7. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.







