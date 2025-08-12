Senators Score Twice in the Ninth to Beat Hartford 5-3
August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Harrisburg broke a late tie with a clutch ninth-inning rally and beat the Hartford Yard Goats 5-3 Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park.
Branden Boissiere's solo homer in the fourth put the Senators on the board, and Carlos De La Cruz and Sam Brown added RBI in a three-run frame to give Harrisburg a 3-1 lead. Hartford answered with solo shots from Julio Carreras and Bryant Betancourt to tie it 3-3 heading into the ninth.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the final inning, De La Cruz came through again, delivering a two-run single to put Harrisburg ahead for good. Kevin Made led the Senators with three hits, while Boissiere and Brown each had two.
Daison Acosta earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out three and lowering his ERA to 1.09. The victory improved Harrisburg's record to 53-55.
