August 12, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SUNK BY SENATORS ON WALK-OFF TWO-RUN HOMER The Portland Sea Dogs (17-21, 51-54) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (17-20, 51-55) 3-1 in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The game was tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the ninth when Harrisburg used a two-run walk-off home run by Branden Boissiere (1) to win the game 3-1. Harrisburg started the scoring in the bottom of the sixth. Delino DeShields Jr. walked and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Caleb Farmer. Following a single from Phillip Glasser that put DeShields on third, Seaver King roped an RBI double to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. Portland tied the game in the top of the eighth. Ahbram Liendo drew a walk and then advanced to second on a single by Allan Castro. Then two consecutive wild pitches scored Liendo to tie the game at 1-1.

STRIKEOUT MACHINE Sea Dogs RHP Blake Wehunt's best performance on the mound this season came on June 14 against the Patriots, tossing seven innings of one-run ball (earned) while surrendering four hits and racking up a season-high 13 strikeouts. The former chicken farmer is 2-0 in two appearances (one start) against Somerset. Currently, The Portland Sea Dogs have tallied the second-most strikeouts in the entire Eastern league with 1039 through 907 innings pitched. In first place is Binghamton with 1104.

NO LONG BALL FOR YOU The Sea Dogs pitching staff has given up the fewest amount of home runs (65) in the Eastern League this season. Altoona (66) and Somerset (72) sit in second and third place for the fewest as well. When playing at Delta Dental Park, Portland's pitching staff has only surrendered 27 home runs, compared to 38 long balls when on the road. In addition, Sea Dogs pitchers have also surrendered the fourth fewest runs on the year (418).

SAVING THE GAME Sea Dogs relief pitchers are a perfect 3-3 in save opportunitites against the Somerset Patriots this season. RHP's Jack Anderson (6/12), Yovanny Cruz (6/11), and Reidis Sena (5/15) have all tallied saves versus the Patriots. Yovanny Cruz holds the team-high Saves total with five in seven save opportunities.

SWIPIN BAGS Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo has registered at least one stolen base in five straight games (8/5-present). In that span, Liendo posted a multi-steal performance on 8/7 against Harrisburg. Liendo currently has the team-high in stolen bases (35) and is ranked fourth in the Eastern League in stolen bases (1st REA Aidan Miller, 44). The Sea Dogs offense also have the third-most stolen bases in the league (139).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 12, 2008 - Iggy Suarez delivered a bases-loaded RBI single in the bottom of the 9th inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 4-3, walk-off win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night. Portland trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 9th inning but scored two runs off Curve closer Ronald Belisario.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt makes his 12th start of the season sporting a 2-7 record with a 4.05 ERA. His last start came on August 6 against Harrisburg, throwing 0.2 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while giving up two hits, two walks, and striking out one batter.







